World Cup 2019 LIVE score: England vs India

By Online Desk

Ton-up Jonny Bairstow's scathing attack on spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Singh headlined a dominant English batting performance that was too much for India despite a century from Rohit Sharma at Edgbaston.

It was India's first loss of the tournament and the 31-run win keeps England's semi-final hopes alive.

For India, Rishabh Pant makes his World Cup debut as Vijay Shankar is rested with a toe-niggle.

England have brought in Liam Plunkett in place of Moeen Ali while Jason Roy returns to the side from injury as James Vince goes out.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- A tame finish to the innings as England inflict India's first loss of this World Cup.

- Hardik Pandya goes for 45 and India's hopes of a win get slimmer.

- 250 up for India in the 43rd over.

- India need 95 off nine overs with six wickets in hand.

- Chris Woakes takes a stunning catch to get rid of Rishabh Pant. India 226/4 in 39.1 overs.

- India cross 200 in the 37th over with Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

- Rohit Sharma departs and Chris Woakes gets the breakthrough.

- 14 overs to go, India need 140 to win with eight wickets in hand.

- Rohit Sharma hits his third century of this World Cup, fourth overall.

- Liam Plunkett gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli for 66. India 146/2

- At the halfway stage, India are 120/1.

- Rohit and Virat have now put on a century partnership for the second wicket.

- Rohit Sharma brings up another fifty in this year's World Cup.

- Virat Kohli brings up his fifth successive World Cup fifty.

- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli bring up the fifty partnership for the second wicket.

- KL Rahul dismissed for a duck by Chris Woakes

-Rohit Sharma dropped in the second over off Jofra Archer

-Chris Woakes starts as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma look to chase the total

-Bumrah gets Stokes in the last over as England finish with 337/7 in 50 overs

-Shami strikes again, this time it is Woakes and it's a five-fer

-Shami gets his fourth wicket of the match as Buttler departs for 20 off 8 balls

-England go past 300 in the 47th over

-Ben Stokes gets his 50 off 38 balls

-Joe Root(44) departs as Shami gets his third wicket

-Shami gets his second wicket in the form of Eoin Morgan who is caught by Kedar Jadhav at fine leg

-Shami gets rid of Jonny Bairstow for 111, England 205/2

-End of 30 overs, England 202/1

-Jonny Bairstow gets his first World Cup hundred off 90 balls

-Jason Roy (66) departs after a brilliant catch by Ravindra Jadeja off Kuldeep Yadav

-End of 20 overs, England 145/0

-Jason Roy makes the perfect return by getting to his fifty in 41 balls

-England go past 100 runs in the 16th over as Bairstow clubs Chahal for six to reach his fifty

-Close save for Jason Roy as he is given not out by the on-field umpire even though the replays suggest the ball was gloved to MS Dhoni, India do not take the review

-England 47/0 at the end of 10 overs

-Jasprit Bumrah bowls a maiden over as Bairstow can't find the gap

-Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced in the sixth over

-Jason Roy starts in a cracking fashion by hitting two boundaries in the first over

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah