Kedar Jadhav's injury raises alarm bells in India camp ahead of World Cup

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav sustained a shoulder injury during the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The player has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL and his participation in the upcoming World Cup hangs in the balance, raising alarm bells in the Indian camp.

"Kedar Jadhav's getting an x-ray and a scan tomorrow. I don't think we'll see him again in this tournament for us. He's in some discomfort. Fingers crossed that it is nothing too serious, but it didn't look that good," CSK coach Stephen Fleming told reporters after the match between Punjab and Chenna on Sunday.

Jadhav sustained the injury while attempting to stop an overthrow during Punjab's innings. The player was visibly uncomfortable and he left the field after the 14th over.

The player is all set to undergo scans today, and the Indian team would hope nothing serious comes out from the reports as he is considered as a vital cog in the Indian setup.

Jadhav has had a history with injuries. The player was ruled out of the previous year's IPL due to a hamstring tear.

After recovering from the injury, he made his comeback for the Asia Cup 2018, but immediately after that, he once again sustained an injury.

He is one of four all-rounders in India's 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup. If the player is not able to make it to the tournament, India might have to consider calling the likes of Rishabh Pant or Ambati Rayudu, who missed out on entering the squad.

India's 15-member team for the upcoming World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami.

India takes on New Zealand (May 25) and Bangladesh (May 28) in the warm-up matches before the World Cup.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.