Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Kedar Jadhav's injury raises alarm bells in India camp ahead of World Cup

The Indian team would hope nothing serious comes out from the reports as he is considered as a vital cog in the Indian setup.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

India's Kedar Jadhav bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi.

Kedar Jadhav (File| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav sustained a shoulder injury during the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The player has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL and his participation in the upcoming World Cup hangs in the balance, raising alarm bells in the Indian camp.

"Kedar Jadhav's getting an x-ray and a scan tomorrow. I don't think we'll see him again in this tournament for us. He's in some discomfort. Fingers crossed that it is nothing too serious, but it didn't look that good," CSK coach Stephen Fleming told reporters after the match between Punjab and Chenna on Sunday.

Jadhav sustained the injury while attempting to stop an overthrow during Punjab's innings. The player was visibly uncomfortable and he left the field after the 14th over.

The player is all set to undergo scans today, and the Indian team would hope nothing serious comes out from the reports as he is considered as a vital cog in the Indian setup.

Jadhav has had a history with injuries. The player was ruled out of the previous year's IPL due to a hamstring tear.

After recovering from the injury, he made his comeback for the Asia Cup 2018, but immediately after that, he once again sustained an injury.

He is one of four all-rounders in India's 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup. If the player is not able to make it to the tournament, India might have to consider calling the likes of Rishabh Pant or Ambati Rayudu, who missed out on entering the squad.

India's 15-member team for the upcoming World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami.

India takes on New Zealand (May 25) and Bangladesh (May 28) in the warm-up matches before the World Cup.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kedar Jadhav IPL 2019 World Cup 2019 CSK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp