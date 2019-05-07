Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Andrew Flintoff tells England to drop 'anyone' to get Jofra Archer into World Cup squad

The past week has seen Barbados-born paceman Archer show glimpses of his talent while making one-day international and Twenty20 debuts for England after completing a three-year residency period.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is set to have further chances to make a case for a World Cup spot during England's upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Andrew Flintoff has urged England to drop "anyone" in order to make sure Jofra Archer has a place in their World Cup squad.

The past week has seen Barbados-born paceman Archer show glimpses of his talent while making one-day international and Twenty20 debuts for England after completing a three-year residency period.

His ability to bowl 90-mile-per-hour (145 kmh) yorkers, as well as deceptive slower balls, has caught the eye. Archer is set to have further chances to make a case for a World Cup spot during England's upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan starting at the Oval on Wednesday.

Former England fast bowling all-rounder Flintoff is a fan of the "unbelievable" Archer.  

"I was watching him bowl the other day and I found it so frustrating that a bloke can bowl so fast with what looks like so little effort," Flintoff told reporters in London on Tuesday.

Following a miserable first-round exit at the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, World Cup hosts England have risen to number one in the ODI rankings, without Archer. 

But Flintoff said loyalty to existing players was no reason to ignore the 24-year-old's claims for a place in England's final 15 for the World Cup.

"You ask who I would get rid of? Anyone," he added at an event to publicise the official World Cup song, 'Stand By' by Loryn and Rudimental.

Got to be in

"I think he's brilliant. I know there's a thing about him qualifying but we've done that for a number of years. 

"When I was a kid we were watching Robin Smith (born in South Africa) and were waiting on Graeme Hick (born in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe) to play (for England). 

"We've had KP (Kevin Pietersen, born in South Africa) so it's not a new thing," said the 41-year-old Flintoff. 

"But watching the lad bowl," he said of Archer "For someone to bowl that quick so easily, with so much control, all the tricks -- slower balls, bouncers, yorkers -- he's got to be in hasn't he?"

Flintoff had little sympathy for those members of England's current pace attack who had expressed concerns about possible damage to team morale were Archer to play at the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Joe Root talks up Jofra Archer's Ashes chances

"I would make sure I would raise my game," Flintoff said. "It's international sport, competitive and it's a good position for England to be in that you can drop or leave out someone (else) so good."

England have never won the men's World Cup, Making the last of their three losing appearances in the final back in 1992.

All three of Flintoff's World Cup campaigns saw England make early exits. 

"I played in three World Cups and didn't get through the group stages, even though they didn't pass without incident!" joked Flintoff, who at the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean commandeered a pedalo in St Lucia.  

"It would be nice to see an England side do something now. Going into it you look at the sides and we're up there with the favourites aren't we?"

Asked what had changed in England's approach to ODI cricket since he retired in 2009, Flintoff cited the white-ball captain Eoin Morgan's "impressive" influence, before adding: "I think they've found their identity. 

"For years when I played it was 'Sri Lanka have won the World Cup with a pinch hitter let's get a (Sanath) Jayasuriya at the top of the order.' Australia were doing well with Adam Gilchrist, 'let's try and do what they do'. We were always chasing the game. 

"I think now we've found the best England one-day team we've seen."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup squad Jofra Archer England Cricket Andrew Flintoff
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp