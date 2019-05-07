Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Chris Gayle named vice-captain of Windies World Cup team

West Indies will open its World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on June 1 with Jason Holder leading the side.

Published: 07th May 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle | AP

By ANI

ANTIGUA: Left-handed batsman Chris Gayle has been named vice-captain of the Jason Holder-led West Indies squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

"It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format and this World Cup for me is special. As a senior player it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," Gayle said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies on Monday (local time).

"This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies," he added.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope, the wicket-keeper batsman was announced as Holder's deputy for the ongoing Tri-nation series against Ireland and Bangladesh.

"It's a tremendous honour to be appointed vice-captain for this series here in Ireland. Ahead of this tournament, I was asked to take on this role and I was happy to accept. Anything I'm asked to do for West Indies cricket I'm always happy and willing to put my hand up, so this is great," Hope said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies.

The West Indies got off to a good start in the Tri-nation series as they comfortably defeated Ireland by 196 runs on Sunday.

The match witnessed quite a few records tumbling. West Indies openers Hope and John Campbell registered the highest opening ODI partnership of 365 runs and it was the first time in a match that both the openers went past the score of 150.

The side next takes on Bangladesh in the Tri-nation series today and the team would hope to string winning performances ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

West Indies full 15-member team for the World Cup: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.

ALSO READ | West Indies World Cup squad 2019: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out

The team takes on South Africa and New Zealand in the warm-up matches before the World Cup on May 26 and 28.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. West Indies will open its World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp