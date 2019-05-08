Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Steve Smith's classy 89 not enough as New Zealand win World Cup warm-up

The visitors chased down their 278 target with 10 balls to spare, inflicting the first one-day defeat on Australia in 10 games, although this was not counted as a full international.

Published: 08th May 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Australian player Steve Smith bats during the second of three warm up matches against New Zealand in Brisbane on May 8, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

Australian player Steve Smith bats during the second of three warm up matches against New Zealand in Brisbane on May 8, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BRISBANE: Will Young stroked a masterful 130 to steer an under-strength New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over Australia in a World Cup practice match Wednesday, outshining a classy unbeaten 89 from Steve Smith.   

The visitors chased down their 278 target with 10 balls to spare, inflicting the first one-day defeat on Australia in 10 games, although this was not counted as a full international.

Young, who is uncapped and not part of New Zealand's World Cup squad, was eventually run out after smacking 11 fours and two sixes in his 132-ball knock.

George Worker (56) and Tom Latham (69 not out) were also among the runs as New Zealand, missing Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, made 283 for three in reply to Australia's 277 for six.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc made his long-awaited return from injury and was the pick of a lacklustre bowling attack, taking 2-14 off five overs with trademark yorkers before being withdrawn from the action.

It was his first match back since tearing a muscle three months ago.

Earlier, former skipper Smith was the star attraction with his 89, including four big sixes, in only his second game in Australian colours since his one-year ban for ball-tampering expired.

He came to the crease when Shaun Marsh was out for 28 and was in fine touch in a major boost for Australia ahead of their World Cup defence in England.

Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell were also in form, scoring 56 and 52 respectively.

But David Warner, who made 39 on his return from the "Sandpapergate" scandal in the first of the three unofficial matches in Brisbane on Monday, did not fare so well.

He opened the innings with Aaron Finch, rather than Khawaja, but was soon back on the sidelines after spooning a catch to cover without scoring, lasting just six balls. 

Australia won the first match by one wicket, with the final game at Allan Border Field on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup practice match Steve Smith
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp