Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Big advantage to know what it takes to win World Cup: Aaron Finch

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol.

Published: 10th May 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: Aaron Finch believes that Australia's experience of winning the World Cup in the previous editions would be a big advantage for his team when they begin their title defence in England and Wales.

"I think it's a big advantage, just to know what it takes to win a World Cup and what it takes to manage your way through a campaign which can be difficult," Finch was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"You have to be at your best at the business end but you can't afford to let anything slip at the start. Six guys who have been there and done that will give a lot of experience to the others of what to expect, what to feel walking out there because it is different," he added.

A few months ago, Australia were not counted among the favourites for the tournament but have been in good form recently. The series win in India, then against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates and the return of Steve Smith and David Warner have boosted the side and the Men in Yellow seem to be in good shape to defend the title.

"When you talk so much about it, when it finally happens it's a relief to be looking forward. The fact everyone is together and getting on great, the boys are pumped to ramp up the preparations. It really is the time of your life at the World Cup so that will be awesome," said Finch while talking about the team's preparation.

Both Smith and Warner, who have returned to the national team after serving their bans, have shown form just ahead of the quadrennial event, which is a huge confidence booster for Australia.

While Warner scored 692 runs in IPL, Smith scored consecutive half-centuries in the last two warm-up games against New Zealand XI.

"They are two of the best players in the world which is valuable to have at your disposal," Finch said while praising Smith and Warner.

"The boys have been brilliant. All the work off the field with the team has been great. It's an interesting time, no doubt, when they are coming back in but still a great opportunity for everyone to learn off them as well. They have so much experience and what they (Warner and Smith) bring to the group is really valuable," he added.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaron Finch World Cup Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp