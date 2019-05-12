Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Eoin Morgan speaks about 'tough' World Cup squad decision

Morgan feels that the experience of Willey and Plunkett would see them getting the nod for the World Cup.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Eoin Morgan | AP

By IANS

SOUTHAMPTON: England skipper Eoin Morgan has admitted that it will be a tough job to select the final 15 for the upcoming World Cup beginning at the end of this month.

England defeated Pakistan by 12 runs in the second ODI at Southampton on Saturday. The match saw over 700 runs being scored on a belter of a wicket and it was England bowlers in the end who held their nerves to help their side go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

England have 17 members in their squad for the ongoing ODI rubber against Pakistan, out of which only 15 will make the cut for the showpiece event beginning May 30. Also, Jofra Archer is likely to be included after an eye-catching performance in the first game.

"Unfortunately, a couple of guys from this 17 will miss out, and it's going to be a tough decision, regardless of how they perform in the rest of this series because of what they've contributed over a long period of time," Morgan said after Saturday's game.

Morgan feels that the experience of Willey and Plunkett would see them getting the nod for the World Cup.

"For the last four years, David Willey and Liam Plunkett in particular have reacted really well to being put under pressure," Morgan said.

"You ask them to do more and they respond really well. They probably don't get the praise that they should or that other guys get. But the more responsibility we've given them, they've reacted really well," he added.

England will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on May 30 at The Oval. Before that, they will also play two warm-up matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Eoin Morgan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp