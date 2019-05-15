Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England wickets are flat and good for batting, says Martin Guptill

The New Zealand opener topped the tournament charts with 547 runs at an average of 68.37 and scored unbeaten 237, the highest individual score at the World Cup, in the quarter-finals against Windies.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill . (File | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Wednesday stated that wickets in England, where the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 will be hosted, are reasonably flat and good for batting.

The 32-year-old has scored 652 runs in 14 games in England; including 189 not out off 155 balls against England. Guptill reckoned that pitches would be favourable for batsmen.

"I guess the way the One-Day Cup's gone over there (England), it has been reasonably flat wickets and good for batting, so there could be a few high scores. But then again, at the end of the day, you have got to bat well to get those scores, so we have just got to go out there and prepare well and make sure that we come out firing," ICC quoted Guptill, as saying.

"I do love playing over there. It is very similar conditions to home and you can be at ease over there and you can go out and just chill out when you are away from cricket. It is quite a fun place to play cricket, and the fans are great over there as well," he said.

Guptill was the architect behind New Zealand's best-ever World Cup campaign in 2015, guiding the team to its maiden tournament final. However, the Kiwis lost to eventual champions Australia by seven wickets at Melbourne.

The New Zealand opener topped the tournament charts with 547 runs at an average of 68.37 and scored unbeaten 237, the highest individual score at the World Cup, in the quarter-finals against West Indies.

ALSO READ | 16 days to World Cup: Chris Gayle sinks Zimbabwe with sixes en route record double hundred

"I have just got to (go) out there and do my thing. If it is there, I will try to hit it; if it is not, I will look to either block it or get off strike. It sounds simple, doesn't it?" he said.

"But I can tell you it is not. It is about working with your partner at the other end - if he is going, I will try to get him on strike, and if I am going, he will try to get me on strike," Guptill added.

New Zealand will leave for England on May 19. The team will play against India on May 25 and West Indies on May 28 in the warm-ups, before opening its World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 1 in Cardiff.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Martin Guptill Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup England Wickets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp