ICC announces star-studded commentary line-up for World Cup

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council announced a star-studded lineup of commentators for the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales. The complete list has a total of 24 names and it includes Michael Clarke, who was captain when Australia lifted the trophy in the previous edition of the tournament.

Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar and Sourav Ganguly are the Indian commentators for the mega event. Kumar Sangakkara, who recently became the first-ever non-British president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, is the only Sri Lankan commentator. Pakistan's Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, and Bangladesh's Athar Ali Khan are also part of the panel.

Brendon McCullum, who captained New Zealand to a runners-up finish in the 2015 tournament, is also part of the commentary panel. Regional broadcasters are also expected to add to the list of names.

Full list of commentators for 2019 World Cup squad: Nasser Hussain, Michael Clarke, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Wasim Akram, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward.