Kedar Jadhav declared fit, will travel to UK for ICC World Cup 2019

As per the ICC rules, changes in the 15-member preliminary squad are permitted till May 23.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded IPL, has been declared fully fit for the upcoming ODI World Cup, to be held in UK from May 30.

The 34-year-old Jadhav's participation in the World Cup was doubtful after he had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on May 5.

He had immediately left the field and it was reported that he would be out of action for at least two weeks.

"Kedar's injury was not a serious one and he has fully recovered now. All 15 players who were picked in the squad are travelling to UK," a team source said.

Team India physio Patrick Farhart submitted Jadhav's fitness report, which cleared him. The fitness test was conducted on Thursday in Mumbai.

Speculation was rife that if Jadhav will not recover, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace him in the squad.

Jadhav has scored 1174 runs in 59 ODIs with a strike rate of 102.53, having made his 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.

India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

They will play warm-up matches on May 25 and 28 against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

