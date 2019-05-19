Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Australia coach labels England 'red-hot favourite' for World Cup

England has had huge success in the ODI format after 2015 and the success can be credited to the change in the batting style.

Published: 19th May 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia cricket coach Justin Langer (File photo | AP)

Australia cricket coach Justin Langer (File photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that England are obviously the red-hot favourites going into the World Cup and said the team deserves to be the number one team in the world.

"They're playing brilliant cricket, aren't they? They're obviously the red-hot favourites for the tournament, they're playing here in their home country, they're playing brilliantly, they deserve to be the number one team in the world," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"So we're looking forward to playing them. There's always good rivalry between us and it's going to be nice for us to see how we're at against the best team in the world," he added.

ALSO READ | David Warner and Steve Smith are ready to face fire in England: Justin Langer

England has had huge success in the ODI format after 2015 and the success can be credited to the change in the batting style. The team is now known for its aggressive mindset.

But, Langer said Australia should stick to their formula to achieve success in the ODI format. He even said that the team will have to compete a little harder against England and India.

"We've been hearing it for 12 months. We've shown if we stick to our formula then we'll have some success. It's as simple as that," Langer said.

"And when it comes to playing India and England, we're just going to have to compete harder and be ready for them," he added.

The pitches in England have become batsmen-friendly over the years and in 2018 Australia conceded the highest ever score in ODIs. England scored 481 runs against Australia at Trent Bridge.

Langer believes if the team sticks to their gameplan, they too will be able to post huge scores on the board.

"In terms of scores, a lot will have to do with the grounds we play on, the conditions, whether we're chasing or setting, all those sorts of things," Langer said.

"But we're really clear on the game plan. We showed in India and (against Pakistan) that, if we stick to it, we'll score big enough scores to win games of cricket," he added.

Australia's updated 15-member team for the World Cup:Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The team will take on England and Sri Lanka in two warm-up matches before the World Cup on May 25 and 27, respectively.

Australia takes on Afghanistan in their first match of the World Cup on June 1 at Bristol. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Australia cricket England cricket Justin Langer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp