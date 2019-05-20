Quick singles: Ngidi awaiting payback against India in World Cup, Windies keep Bravo, Pollard in reserves

By Express News Service

Ngidi looking for payback

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi wants to set the record straight against India in the upcoming World Cup, saying his team ‘owes one’ to the Virat Kohli-led side following its ODI series loss at home. Visitors India had sealed a comprehensive 5-1 win over South Africa last year.

“I’m looking forward to India. When they came here, they had a good series against us. It would be a very exciting game for me. I’m sure it will be for all the guys as well."

“They’re a great team, don’t take that away from them. But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we’ll see how it evens out a bit,” said the 23-year-old.

Bravo, Pollard in reserves

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2018, has been included in the team’s list of reserve players for the World Cup. The list, which was put up on the website of Cricket West Indies (CWI), also included Kieron Pollard, who hasn’t played an ODI since October 2016.

India have top bowlers: Rajput

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput believes the Virat Kohli-led side has the best bowling attack among the 10 teams to take part in the upcoming World Cup, making it one of the favourites for the 50-over showpiece event.

“I think India has got best bowling attack and we have got a very well balanced team. We have got very good all-rounders and if we look at any other team, India is best equipped for that,” Rajput, said on Sunday.

“And if it is a good day our team, it is very difficult to beat them. And Hardik (Pandya) is a great X-factor in the team and (Ravindra) Jadeja who can get going at the lower order, so overall I think we have got a very good chance.”

Warner, Smith mentally tough

The English crowd may throw some taunts on Steve Smith and Warner during the World Cup but they are ready to “face the fire”, says Australia coach Justin Langer.

“We can’t control the crowd. What I do know? It may ramp up, it may heat up, but it won’t be any hotter than it was twelve months ago. I’ve never seen anything like it so the boys are very well prepared.”