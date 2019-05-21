Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Handling pressure matters most in World Cup, not conditions: Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli, who has competed in three World Cups before, said they do not have much breathing space because they have four tough games upfront.

Published: 21st May 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli addressing the press in Mumbai ahead of leaving for the ICC World Cup 2019 (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Highly competitive teams battling in a Round Robin format has made the upcoming World Cup the "most challenging" for India skipper Virat Kohli, who says maintaining intensity from the first ball will be key to his side's fortunes in the showpiece event, starting May 30.

For the first time since the 1992 edition, all teams will play each other once to decide the semifinalists.

Kohli, who has competed in three World Cups before, said they do not have much breathing space because they have four tough games upfront. However, he expressed confidence that it'd help the team's campaign in a way.

After opening their campaign against South Africa on June 5, India will take on Australia (June 9), New Zealand (June 13) and Pakistan (June 16).

ALSO READ | Dhoni's role massive in India's World Cup campaign, says coach Ravi Shastri 

"Personally, it will probably be the most challenging World Cup I have been part of because of the format and also the strength of all the teams. If you look at Afghanistan from 2015 to now, they are a completely different side," said Kohli at the pre-departure press conference here.

"Any team can upset anyone. That is one thing we have in mind. Focus will be on to play the best cricket that we can. You have to play to the best of your potential in every game because it is not a group stage situation."

"Playing everyone once is great for all the teams in my view. It is going to be a different challenge and everybody will have to adapt quickly to," added Kohli.

"We expect that kind of pressure from the first second we step on the field. We are not going to let ourselves think that 'first week onwards we will get into it'. You have to arrive on the day match ready with hundred percent match intensity and start building from there. This is the challenge.

"If you look at all the top clubs in football they maintain their intensity for three-four months whether in Premier League or La Liga. So why not? If we get on a roll and we maintain our consistency we should be able to do it for the length of the tournament."

The recent series between Pakistan and England saw 300-plus scores being the norm but Kohli said things could change in the quadrennial tournament.

ALSO READ | Syed Kirmani on India's World Cup hopes, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and more

"As I said the pitches are going to be very good. It is summer and the conditions are going to be nice. We expect high scoring games but a bilateral series can't be compared to a Word Cup, it is very different.

"So we might also see 260-270 kind of games and teams defending it because of the pressure factor. We expect all kinds of scenarios in the World Cup."

More than the conditions, his team will have to come out on top in high-pressure situations, said the skipper.

"It is always good to go to any place in advance. You are right, it does (help) getting rid of the nerves you might have as a side going into the World Cup. White ball cricket in England, playing an ICC event, the conditions are not that difficult compared to Tests.

Handling the pressure is the most important thing in World Cup and not necessarily the conditions."

Kohli said his highly-rated bowling line-up is ready for the challenge.

Virat Kohli | PTI

"All the bowlers in the squad, even in the IPL, they were preparing themselves for 50-over cricket. You saw all the guys bowling, no one looked tired after bowling four overs. They were very fresh.

The ultimate goal at the back of their mind was always to be fit for the 50-over format and not necessarily let the fitness come down. This was communicated to them before the IPL started."

Kohli himself learnt a lot as captain in the IPL where RCB lost their first six games under his leadership.

"We literally came to a point where we said to each other that 'this has not happened to anyone before'. So I realised that after a certain stage things are not in your control so you have to accept that and work things accordingly.

"Most important thing I learnt is that even you are in a situation where it is a must-win game, you can't think in your room the day before 'what if you don't, what might happen or not'. You just have to arrive on that day and play to the best of your potential."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 India World Cup squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp