Jofra Archer sets sight on Virat Kohli's scalp in World Cup

Jofra Archer, whose father is English, said he has an advantage over his England team-mates as he has already faced some of the world's leading cricketers while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

22nd May 2019

By PTI

LONDON: Named in England's World Cup squad ahead of his more experienced colleagues, rookie pacer Jofra Archer Tuesday set his sights on taking the prized wicket of India captain Virat Kohli during the mega event.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born Archer was included in the 15-man England squad ahead of fellow pacer David Willey (46 ODIs) only weeks after making his international debut.

He has played just three ODIs and a T20I since his first appearance for England earlier this month.

Archer, whose father is English, said he has an advantage over his England team-mates as he has already faced some of the world's leading cricketers while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

"I'd quite like to get Virat out, because I was not able to get him in the IPL because I think a leggie got him in every game he played.

I also wanted to bowl at AB (de Villiers) as well, but don't think he's playing for South Africa," Archer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Chris Gayle as well," added Archer, mentioning the big-hitting West Indies batsman.

Archer, however, felt that the most difficult batsman he had bowled to was Rajasthan Royals and England teammate Jos Buttler.

"The best player I faced was Jos Buttler in the nets. He is a 360 (degree) cricketer. He can hit you straight down the ground or over the 'keeper's head. I don't think anywhere is safe with him."

He said his IPL stint has prepared him well for the World Cup beginning May 30.

"I think I probably have a bigger advantage over some of the other guys in our team," he said.

"We play (these guys) twice a (season) in the IPL, so you know their weaknesses, you know their strengths, you know if they can't run between the wickets. it gets you an extra bit of inside information."

He added: "To be honest, I think international cricket is probably the same intensity as the IPL. I think the only thing that changes is the amount of overs (the IPL is a Twenty20 competition)."

Asked about his chances of making it to the Test side, he said, "If they do (select me) I would be over the moon but right now there is a World Cup to think about. I've only just got into the side and I don't expect to be selected straight away for the Test team."

