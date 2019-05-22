Home Sport ICC World Cup News

West Indies looking to power their way to World Cup success

The challenge for the Caribbean batsmen is to ensure that they fire in unison and pull off those performances on a consistent basis.

Published: 22nd May 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The advent of some fearsome power-hitters, led by a burly Andre Russell, has suddenly made the once intimidating but now struggling West Indies emerge as a serious threat to the World Cup's top contenders.

'Universal boss' Chris Gayle was not at his brutal best at the recent IPL but Russell's butchering of the bowlers has forced the teams to take note of what could await them at the biggest ICC tournament.

Proven performers such as Carlos Brathwaite and Darren Bravo are already there and add to that the rise of young Shimron Hetmeyer, who boasts 100-plus strike-rate in both ODIs and T20s, and opener Shai Hope, the Caribbean side definitely looks potent enough to spring a surprise.

Since every team has to play all competitors, there is no escape.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about West Indies

The bickering between the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the players has had a devastating impact on West Indies' progress as an international team in both Tests and ODIs in the last few years.

The result was that players such as Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were not in thick of action when the side was locked in battles across the globe.

The side lost confidence, and most importantly, its identity as a force to reckon with.

But now that Gayle and Co. are there in their line-up, and Bravo and Pollard too named as reserves, this World Cup could revive West Indies' fortunes.

The small grounds in England coupled with flat pitches during the English summer could serve as the ideal platform for the West Indies batsmen to unleash their power game.

It's time that the tall and strong West Indies batsmen, possessing enviable power, cash in on the opportunity and pull the trigger for their resurrection.

The kind of talent they have does not justify their low eighth rank in the ICC table.

Bangladesh are placed above them and only Sri Lanka and new-entrants Afghanistan are behind the superpower of the 1970s and 80s.

And it had all started here in England.

IN PICS: West Indies World Cup squad 2019: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out

The first three World Cups, starting 1975, were held here and the West Indies made all three finals, establishing themselves as undisputed kings of cricket.

But for that to happen, the challenge for the Caribbean batsmen is to ensure that they fire in unison and pull off those performances on a consistent basis. One or two innings won't do.

Much would depend on the kind of start they get from Gayle. The Jamaican has been smart of late, putting a price on his wicket.

He will be crucial to the West Indies' plans. If he fails, Russell, Darren Bravo and Hetmeyer have to ensure that the middle-order makes up for it.

Nothing could be better if he clicks. The longer he stays at the crease, the better it is for them.

Jason Holder and Kemar Roach hold the key while challenging the best batsmen.

Rusell's medium pace will also be handy if there are overcast conditions.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell is yet to leave an impressionable mark in international cricket.

Yet, they would largely bank on their pacers since Ashle Nurse is the only experienced spinner in their ranks.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen has played only seven matches, taking just one wicket so far.

While the lack of quality spinners is a handicap, in batting, they definitely have the arsenal, but will they fire in unison? Well, only time tell.

West Indies World Cup Squad: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp