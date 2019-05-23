Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Usman Khawaja survives 'scary' blow during warm-up

Khawaja was struck by a bouncer from Andre Russell in the second over while Australia was chasing 230, forcing the opener to retire hurt.

Published: 23rd May 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Andre Russell checks Usman Khawaja. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Australia suffered an injury scare ahead of the World Cup after opener Usman Khawaja suffered a nasty blow on the helmet while batting against West Indies in a warm-up match here.

Khawaja was struck by a bouncer from Andre Russell in the second over while Australia was chasing 230, forcing the opener to retire hurt.

He looked in discomfort and walked off the field accompanied by Australian team doctor Richard Saw, sending a scare through the Australian World Cup camp.

However, scans on his jaw later cleared him of any serious injury as Australia breathed a sigh of relief.

"It was very scary," said Shaun Marsh, who hit an unbeaten half-century in the victory.

"It copped him on the side of the cheekbone. The main thing is he is OK and can bounce back pretty quickly.

"(Khawaja was) a bit shaken, as you are when you get hit on the head. But he is a tough cookie, Uzzy, and he'll be ready to go."

Khawaja didn't take part in the match again even as Australia went on to register a seven-wicket victory over West Indies in the first of their three warm-up games.

Khawaja is expected to be available for selection for Australia's next warm-up match against England on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Usman Khawaja Andre Russell World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp