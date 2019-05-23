Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup exile Alex Hales will still cheer on England

The England and Wales Cricket Board responded to the report by announcing that Hales, a member of the provisional World Cup squad, had been withdrawn from international duty.

Published: 23rd May 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Hales (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Alex Hales insists he will still support England at the upcoming World Cup despite his shock exile from international cricket.

The Nottinghamshire batsman was on course to feature for World Cup hosts England until a report in the Guardian newspaper last month revealed he was serving a 21-day ban following a second positive test for recreational drug use.

The England and Wales Cricket Board responded to the report by announcing that Hales, a member of the provisional World Cup squad, had been withdrawn from international duty.

Hales, 30, is now turning his attention instead to a stint with the Barbados Tridents in the seventh season of the Caribbean Premier League.

The hard-hitting batsman, speaking after being selected as the first pick in the draft for the Twenty20 franchise competition staged in London on Wednesday, said he still wanted England to win the World Cup in his absence.

"I'm still a fan and wish all the boys all the best. What we have done over the last few years has been unbelievable," Hales said in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports.

"I will be (keeping an eye on the World Cup). The guys deserve to win it and I'll be sat there watching and cheering."

As for his feelings about his World Cup exile, confirmed when Hales was left out of England's 15-man tournament squad announced Tuesday, he simply added: "I'm not here to talk about that."

The CPL draft saw Hales selected ahead of West Indies captain Jason Holder and star batsman Chris Gayle, with the competition starting on September 4.

"I just want to get back playing what I love most and that's cricket," Hales, now a white-ball specialist, added.

"This is such a good opportunity to go and play at a ground where I have such fond memories of - the Kensington Oval -- and play in a big tournament in some different conditions.

"I've got a few things to do with the ECB, there's obviously a process to go through and then I start training I guess."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alex Hales England Cricket Team World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp