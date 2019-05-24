Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Tom Latham to miss Saturday's warm up game against India

With the World Cup just around the corner, New Zealand have been forced to deal with injury concerns.

Published: 24th May 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Latham (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: New Zealand wicket keeper Tom Latham will miss the team's warm-up matches, owing to a finger injury, and will be replaced by uncapped Tom Blundell, captain Kane Williamson said.

"Tom won't be available for the first two warm-up games," Williamson confirmed at the Captains' Day conference.

New Zealand are slated to clash with India on Saturday before taking on West Indies on May 28 in run up to tournament-proper.

ALSO READ | Number four the focus as India face New Zealand in warm-up at Kennigton Oval

The 27-year-old Latham had picked up a finger injury during the final warm-up match against Australia before flying to the UK for the World Cup.

"We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by," the skipper added.

However, if the left-hand batsman will be available for the New Zealand's opening match against Sri Lanka on June 1, is still unclear.

Tom Latham New Zealand vs India World Cup Warm up

