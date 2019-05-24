West Indies captain Jason Holder happy with round-robin World Cup format 

Home Sport ICC World Cup News

The all-rounder stated that his team is going to take one game at a time in the premier tournament as it all depends who performs better on a given day.

West Indies captain Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: West Indies captain Jason Holder has expressed his excitement over the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"I probably was too nice as captain at first and it definitely was a different dynamic for me personally having to take on that role. It's something I've worked on and I'm happy with where I am now," ICC quoted Holder as saying.

"We're all excited for this tournament and we want it to start tomorrow. I'm pretty happy with my squad as a whole, so hopefully we can play well and enjoy ourselves," he added.

IN PICS | West Indies World Cup squad 2019: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out

Holder, who became the youngest captain (23 years and 72 days) in West Indian history when he replaced Dwayne Bravo for ODIs in early 2015, stated that they are going to take one game at a time in the premier tournament as it all depends who performs better on a given day.

"You only had five or six games previously, with a few more if you made the knockout stages. So it's exciting to play every other team this time. You'll have to work hard to win the World Cup by playing every other team - it's the top ten in world but you want to play all the other nine to give yourself a chance," he said.

"We're taking it one game at a time - it's a pretty level playing field and cricket is a game played on the day. Everyone is up to the task and knows what standard the competition is, so it comes down to who plays better on the day," Holder added.

West Indies will open their World Cup 2019 campaign against Pakistan on May 31. 

