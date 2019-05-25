Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Indian batsmen flop in World Cup warm-up against New Zealand

It took Ravindra Jadeja's half-century to ensure that India managed to post 179 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli

India simply had no answer to Boult's spell with the new ball | AP

By PTI

LONDON: Trent Boult grabbed four wickets with some incisive swing bowling as India were shot out for 179 inside 40 overs against New Zealand in the first of their two warm-up games of the ICC World Cup here Saturday.

Boult grabbed four for 26 in 6.2 overs as Ravindra Jadeja's half-century ensured a 175-plus score for the 'Men In Blue' after being reduced to 115 for 8 at one stage.

Jadeja's 62-run ninth-wicket stand with Kuldeep Yadav (19) was the only saving grace for India in an otherwise disappointing batting performance.

It was Boult's first spell where he removed openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan along with No 4 KL Rahul (6) that proved to be decisive in overcast conditions.

The lack of footwork was evident as Boult trapped Rohit with a delivery that darted in while Dhawan had an inside edge to a delivery that had a shade more bounce.

Rahul was played on when Boult got one to rear up.

Skipper Virat Kohli (18 off 24 balls) found his defence breached by Colin de Grandhomme's off-cutter trying to play across the line.

Hardik Pandya (30 off 37 balls) added 38 runs with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the fifth wicket.

Dhoni's (17 off 42 balls) painful stay at the crease was cut short by Tim Southee when he was caught at short mid-wicket trying to give the bowler charge.

Dhoni, who takes time to settle down, not for once looked comfortable and failed to rotate the strike during the partnership.

It was Jimmy Neesham (3/26 in 3 overs), who dismissed Hardik with a cross-seam delivery that moved a shade inducing an outside edge.

Hardik was promoted ahead of Dhoni in adverse conditions and he showed positive intent with six boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik was gone in the same over, flicking a half-volley straight to fine leg and it was Jadeja, who resurrected the innings with Kuldeep for company.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket New Zealand cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp