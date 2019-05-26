Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC World Cup 2019: Stuck like glue, dark horse New Zealand aiming to shed tag

Having humbled favourites India by six wickets in a warm-up game, New Zealand will enter the World Cup feeling optimistic of finally winning it after four and half decades of trying.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates bowling India's KL Rahul for 6 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between India and New Zealand at The Oval in London. (Photo | AFP)

New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates bowling India's KL Rahul for 6 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between India and New Zealand at The Oval in London. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a squad capable of punching above its weight, perennial dark horse New Zealand are out to shed the tag it has failed to part ways with, despite trying almost every trick in the book.

Having humbled favourites India by six wickets in a warm-up game, New Zealand will enter the World Cup feeling optimistic of finally winning it after four and half decades of trying.

With plenty of nous in bowling and a reasonably strong batting line-up, they can again afford to hope heading into the sport's showpiece, which has been a witness to innumerable days of vivid entertainment from the Black Caps.

Having made the semi-finals six times and the final in their best showing four years ago, New Zealand now want to know how it feels to be a winner.

After all their past failings in the last-four stage, they are aware they can ill afford to relax even for a moment.

Needless to say, the road to the final destination will be fraught with obstacles.

ALSO READ | New Zealand everyone's 'second favourite team' at ICC World Cup 2019

However, in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the first 10 days of the tournament, the Kiwis have a chance to build early momentum before running into the big guns.

With most of their top players from the World Cup squad plying their trade in the slam-bang Indian Premier League, preparations for the 50-over format has been limited, but the conditions and the batsmen friendly pitches in England are likely to aid them.

While the Brendon McCullum-led side's power-hitting propelled them to their best showing in the 2015 edition, which they co-hosted with eventual champions Australia, current coach Gary Stead's approach is going to be different from the one they adopted then.

While the long-retired McCullum is no longer there, New Zealand still boasts a fine top-order in skipper Kane Williamson, the seasoned Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill.

While Taylor, who has emerged as one of the finest limited overs batsmen of late, is heading into his fourth World Cup, the likes of Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee are making their third appearances in the mega event.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about New Zealand

Rated as one of the most compact batsmen in recent years with an enviable Test record to boot, Williamson is expected to anchor the innings.

Taylor can defend, as well as attack, with power-hitting all-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme providing the fireworks at the death.

Though he has lacked consistency, it would be a folly to underestimate Colin Munro, who can put any attack to sword on his day, and New Zealand would hope that he has good outings.

Williamson remains their talisman but Guptill, who averages nearly 47 with 652 runs in England, will be crucial at the top of the order.

In bowling, the experienced duo of Boult and Southee would be relied on to shoulder the bulk of responsibilities with the new ball, while Lockie Ferguson's pace adds a third dimension to the attack.

Not in the best of form for a while, Southee, who single-handedly destroyed England with 7-33 in the last edition, will be hoping for a revival of sorts.

While Boult's partnership with Southee will be crucial to New Zealand's fortunes upfront, lead spinner Mitchell Santner will come into play in the middle overs.

On tracks that aid spin, Santner could have a partner in Ish Sodhi, who was one of the surprise selections alongside Tom Blundell, picked as a back-up wicketkeeper for Tom Latham, who is recovering from a fractured finger.

New Zealand are hopeful Latham will be fit before they start their campaign.

Team: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp