Australia's Usman Khawaja suffers injury scare in warm-up game against Sri Lanka

Published: 27th May 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Usman Khawaja, left, lies down with an injury he picked up fielding before he was helped to limp off the field of play during the Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Australia were dealt an injury scare on Monday after top-order batsman Usman Khawaja limped off the field after getting hit on his left knee during their second and final World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka here.

Khawaja suffered a blow on his left knee while fielding and had to be escorted off the ground by the team doctor.

Monday's injury scare came after Khawaja was forced to retire hurt during Australia's first warm-up game against England on Wednesday, which they won by 12 runs.

During the match against England, Khawaja sustained a blow on his jaw while batting but scans later revealed that there was no break.

The left-handed batsman is now uncertain for Australia's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on June 1.

