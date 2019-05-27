Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan can re-produce 1992 magic: Waqar Younis

Waqar, also a former coach also, said just like 1992, this year Pakistan will go into the showpiece event as "underdogs" but have the capability to spring up surprises.

Published: 27th May 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis (File | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Surprise element is the beauty of Pakistan cricket, says former captain Waqar Younis who has firm belief that the former champions have it in them to repeat the 1992 feat at the World Cup.

Waqar, also a former coach also, said just like 1992, this year Pakistan will go into the showpiece event as "underdogs" but have the capability to spring up surprises.

"It is 27 years since Pakistan won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time and this year feels like it did back then. No one gave us a chance and we arrived as the underdogs. But momentum came and we won the whole thing, that is the beauty of Pakistan cricket," Waqar wrote in a column on the ICC website.

"Despite everything that has gone on in the last couple of months, the country is behind the team. They all believe these guys can win the World Cup. If we can get off to a strong start then you never know, this team has a history of producing magic."

ALSO READ | All you need to know about Pakistan

For Waqar, who was not part of the 1992 World Cup-winning side, the only worry is Pakistan's fielding.

"The positive for Pakistan is that they have started scoring big totals. They have showed they are capable of scoring 300 plus and we saw that in their series against England," he wrote.

"But the biggest issue for me is the fielding. The bowling is moving in a good direction, with Wahab Riaz coming back into the side and Mohammad Amir restored.

"I am sure that will get a bit better but if the fielders don't take their chances and catch balls and stop the extra 15 or 20 runs then they could struggle. The fielders looked out of sorts in the series against England and that could shake their confidence," he added.

Waqar feels like any other team, Pakistan too need a good start to stay longer in the tournament.

"If they lose a couple of early games, then it will be an uphill task for them after that," he said.

"If they don't start well then the negativity from series defeats to England and Australia could seep back in. They have been losing a few games and need to win early to settle nerves."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waqar Younis World Cup Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp