Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni, KL Rahul hit tons as India score 359/7

Dhoni used the platform created by Rahul to launch a brutal assault in the final overs.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul, MS Dhoni

Rahul and Dhoni added 164 runs with their contrasting approaches

By PTI

CARDIFF: K L Rahul made a strong case for the No.4 slot and Mahendra Singh Dhoni also played some breathtaking strokes, their twin hundreds propelling India to 359 for seven against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up game Tuesday.

After another insipid show from the openers, Rahul (108 off 99 balls) and Dhoni (113 off 78 balls) counter-attacked a potent Bangladesh bowling line-up, which had reduced India to 102 for four in 22 overs in their final tune-up.

Rahul and Dhoni added 164 runs with their contrasting approaches, which yielded favourable results for the title contenders.

Dhoni used the platform created by Rahul to launch a brutal assault in the final overs to take the score past 350.

While Shikhar Dhawan (5) was back in the hut after being adjudged plumb in-front by Mustafizur Rahaman, Rohit Sharma (19 off 42 balls) struggled for the better part of his stay, even as skipper Virat Kohli (47 off 46 balls) looked solid at the other end.

Rahul looked solid from the beginning and found the gaps with ease, hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Dhoni's innings had eight boundaries and as many as seven sixes.

With the composed Dhoni dealing with the singles and the occasional boundary, Rahul was in his flowing self during his stay at the crease.

However, after the first 25 balls in which Dhoni scored 24, he suddenly changed gears, attacking young off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Bangladesh were left ducking for cover.

Rahul started with a cut off Abu Jayed followed by an off-drive.

Jayed repeatedly provided him width and he beat the off-side cordon with ease.

When Shakib Al Hasan bowled short, he was dispatched over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

The rusty Shakib (2/58 in 6 overs) was taken to the task by both Rahul and Dhoni, who got easy runs off the world's No.1 ranked all-rounder.

Rahul hit Mustafizur (1/43 in 8 overs) for two sixes over square leg before being dismissed by Sabbir Rahaman's part-time spin in the 44th over.

Dhoni then took over and the last overs produced 91 runs with the veteran taking Rubel Hossain (2/62 in 8 overs) to the task in the 45th and 47th overs, scoring 25 runs.

In between, the 46th over from Sabbir fetched India 15 runs.

His century came with a signature Dhoni six -- a down the ground shot off a length delivery from Jayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket KL Rahul MS Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp