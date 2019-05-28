Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Otis Gibson glad to see Jofra Archer get his England chance

The South African coach, who was a former West Indies fast bowler was born in Barbados, like Archer.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Archer was included in England's World Cup squad despite playing just three ODIs | AP

By AFP

LONDON: South Africa coach Ottis Gibson wants England fast bowler Jofra Archer to have a good World Cup -- but only after the Proteas have played the hosts in Thursday's tournament opener at the Oval.

Former West Indies fast bowler Gibson, like Archer, was born in Barbados.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer sets sight on Virat Kohli's scalp in World Cup

Gibson had a chance to observe the then teenage Archer's progress when he returned to the Caribbean as coach of the West Indies in 2010.

Archer, whose father is English, was included in the host country's World Cup squad on the back of just three one-day international appearances after completing a three-year qualification period in March. 

"He's fresh and he's obviously talented and he’s got a lot of pace and he’s from Barbados, so I'm glad that they picked him," Gibson, also a former England bowling coach, told reporters on Tuesday.

Archer's ability to bowl at speeds of 90 mph, allied to a variety of alternative deliveries including a slower ball, has seen the 24-year-old make a name for himself on the Twenty20 franchise circuit.

"He's a very good kid," Gibson said Tuesday. "I’ve known him from Barbados when he was a youngster growing up there, so I'm really pleased for him. 

"He's got a lot of talent, so he's bringing that. He's bringing pace; he bowls quickly. And he's a match-winner. So hopefully he won't have much of a say in this game, but then he'll have a really good tournament once this game is over."

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn ruled out of South Africa's World Cup opener

Asked if Archer had been "on his radar" when he was coach of the West Indies, Gibson replied: "He was only about 16 when I was there, so he wasn't on my radar. 

"But it's well-documented that they didn't pick him for the Under-19s and then he chose a different path.  I'm really happy for him... I know that he's a good boy and I wish him well."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket South Africa cricket Jofra Archer Otis Gibson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp