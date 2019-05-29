Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC launches criiio campaign on eve of World Cup

The ICC asked the fans to join the social cricket tribe by sharing pictures and videos of where and how they play cricket across the world using the newly launched #criiio and visiting criiio.com.

Published: 29th May 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

World Cup trophy

World Cup trophy on display | Twitter@cricketworldcup

By PTI

DUBAI: The ICC Wednesday launched the criiio campaign on the eve of the men's World Cup, bringing together 460 million people playing cricket globally to celebrate the magnificent diversity of cricket.

The ICC asked the fans to join the social cricket tribe by sharing pictures and videos of where and how they play cricket across the world using the newly launched #criiio and visiting criiio.com.

This builds on the success of the recent user-generated social media initiative #WorldWideWickets and is the first of a series of programs that will be launched by the ICC over the next 12 months.

"On the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which brings together the best ten teams and players in the world, we want to celebrate the nearly half a billion fans playing social cricket around the world," said ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney.

"Criiio is a celebration of everyone playing cricket their way and world cricket wants to invite them into the criiio tribe. Cricket is for everyone, it is inexpensive, engaging, simple and fun, and we want to share all the different ways that the game is being played."

Around the world, hundreds of millions of fans are playing cricket the way they like to - on the beach, in a carpark or gully or their backyard.

Criiio is a celebration of all the brilliant and unique ways people play the game which can be played anywhere, by anyone and at any time.

The ICC World Cup begins Thursday with a clash between South Africa and England.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp