Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan's Hasan Ali does not fear flat pitches at World Cup

Hasan Ali's recent form has been a worry for Pakistan, who have lost 10 consecutive ODIs heading into the World Cup.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hasan Ali

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali (File | AP)

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali says he is not worried about the prospect of flat pitches that are likely to favour batsmen during the World Cup in England and Wales.

The 24-year-old was Pakistan's star performer in the Champions Trophy win in England two years ago, taking 13 wickets to finish as player of the tournament.

But his recent form has been a worry for Pakistan, coinciding with 10 straight ODI losses leading into their opening World Cup match against the West Indies in Nottingham on Friday.

Hasan said he knows how to bowl on flat pitches.

"The way modern cricket is going, every bowler needs to know that taking wickets is the key," Hasan said.

"You take wickets and you win matches."

Touted for taking wickets in the middle overs of one-day matches, Hasan rose to the top of the bowler's charts in 2017, taking 45 wickets -- the most in the calendar year.

But he managed just three wickets in four matches against England in a 4-0 loss earlier in May.

"I know that I have not taken many wickets since the South Africa tour, but I am doing the hard work with bowling coach (Azhar Mahmood) and once I get my rhythm I am sure wickets will come my way," said Hasan.

"We know that our bowling, which has been our strength, is not doing well but with the return of two experienced bowlers in Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir our bowling is now at full strength," he added.

Amir missed the last four matches in the England ODI series due to chicken pox before he was included in the World Cup squad.

Riaz was also left out of the World Cup preliminary squad but was included after poor form by paceman Junaid Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Pakistan cricket Hasan Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp