Strength of West Indies team lies in their batting: Darren Ganga

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former West Indian batsman Daren Ganga feels the strength of the Jason Holder-led Caribbean team lies in batting.

West Indies begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

"A win is always good before going into a main tournament like the World Cup. Jason Holder and the think-tank will be thinking about the combination that they will select for the first game against Pakistan. The strength of this West Indies team lies in its batting," Ganga told reporters here.

Ganga, along with former India speedster Ajit Agarkar, were speaking after ESPN dedicated its second multi-functional sorts space in India at a school in Dharavi, a prominent slum area.

Ganga, who played 48 Test matches, also felt that the spin option for West Indies, who have won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979, was not as potent as other teams.

"And you can tell from the way in which they have gone about the business of playing that warm-up game New Zealand. What will be the concern will be the bowling and how penetrative that bowling is. You can see that the spin option is not as potent as other teams in this World Cup," he noted.

"I always believe that you got to play to your strengths in any competition and I expect the West Indies will exactly do that," the former right-handed top-order batsman added.

According to Ganga, West Indies, with the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, were a "formidable unit" and he also praised the in-form Shai Hope.

Ganga also said that not having a huge expectation could be a blessing in disguise for Jason Holder and his men.

Saying West Indies could be a "dark horse", Ganga said the team would surprise many of their opponents.

"It will be a team that will surprise many of the opposition teams in this tournament (I am saying it) not because I'm a West Indian, but from what I have seen from the camaraderie, what I have seen behind the scenes, they potentially can get into the that top fours but they are strong contenders there as well.

"(And) I will say top 5 to give myself a buffer, but I think this team will surprise many people," he signed off.