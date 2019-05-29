Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Time away helped me reflect on my game, says KL Rahul

Rahul has more or less guaranteed his place in India's World Cup playing XI with a hundred against Bangladesh in the warm-up game on Tuesday while batting at the much talked about No. 4 slot.

Published: 29th May 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CARDIFF: Indian batsman KL Rahul would never prefer a forced break but self-introspection during his time off from the game helped him bounce back well from the chat show controversy, he admitted.

Rahul has more or less guaranteed his place in India's World Cup playing XI with a hundred against Bangladesh in the warm-up game on Tuesday while batting at the much talked about No. 4 slot.

"The time off from game does give a player opportunity to reflect on himself and it wasn't any different for me," Rahul told reporters referring to the time he was provisionally suspended by the BCCI for his loose talk on a TV show.

"I spend some time with friends and family. It was important as I have been on the road for a long time. Given the situation, that's not how I would have liked to get some time off but anyway I tried to make the best use of it," said the stylish batsman, whose 108 off 99 balls has virtually ended the debate on No 4 slot.

He doesn't want to dwell on the past and the focus is now back on the game.

"What's gone is gone and the focus is always on cricket. I am really happy with how I have managed to bounce back. IPL gave me a lot of confidence and really happy that I could carry that confidence here today (Tuesday)," Rahul said.

He has said it a number of times and again acknowledged the role played by India A coach Rahul Dravid in his comeback.

ALSO READ | Rahul, Dhoni tons help India beat Bangladesh

"There were a few things about my batting and my technique that I needed to fix. I worked with my coach back home in Bengaluru and India A games gave me a bit of opportunity.

"Like speaking to Rahul Dravid about mental preparation and how to handle low confidence and poor form. The best way to get back to scoring runs is to find that form in the middle and I got that opportunity. From there, it just carried on. I was very hungry to come back and score runs for whatever team I played," he spoke on his comeback.

He is all set to bat at No 4, having opened the innings most of the times, he has been ready for quite some time as the current team expects all the players to be ready for any role assigned to them.

"Every batsman, who has played at this level knows how to handle pressure and responsibility given to him. It's a team game where everybody is prepared for the last couple of years so that any role can be given, come a big game. So all of us have prepared in that way and nothing that is given to any individual will come off as a surprise," he said when asked about the pressure of playing at a new slot.

He considers himself lucky that in the past few years while playing for India, he got an opportunity to have a few good partnerships with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"When we lost 4 wickets for not too much (against Bangladesh), it was important for us to stich a partnership. We (him and Dhoni) didn't really talk too much in the middle as each of us had individual plans and we wanted to play that role. 

"Batting with MS is a dream and luckily we have had a few good partnerships with him in the last two or three years. So I enjoy batting with him. The way he batted was so good to watch from the other end. He dominated the spinners and was striking from the first ball as well. So it was great for us," he was all praise for the veteran.

Asked about the Sophia Gardens track, the batsman said that it was a "beauty" and he would love to come back here.

"I got a hundred so I would love to come back here. There was a bit of movement, in the first 20 or 30 overs. There was a little bit for fast bowlers. Wicket played beautifully. It was good to be out there in the middle and get used to the format and spend some time."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup Indian Cricket Team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp