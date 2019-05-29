WATCH | MS Dhoni sets field for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up clash

By Online Desk

During his explosive innings of 113 from 78 balls against Bangladesh during India's second World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, MS Dhoni did the unthinkable. During the 40th over of the innings, former India skipper asked Bangladeshi spinner, Shabbir Rahman, to halt his bowling run-up and looked to have a problem with the fielder.

Dhoni asked the fielder, who was standing in an awkward position, to move on the other side of leg-umpire. The bowler also seemed to agree with Dhoni's move and change the fielder's position accordingly.

RT abhymurarka: In yesterday's warm-up match, Dhoni stopped bowler Sabbir Rahman and advised him to move his fielder from wid-wicket to square leg in the 40th over. The bowler agreed.

That's the level of involvement he brings to his game. #Captain pic.twitter.com/qfIrWns6OK — Equity Tracker (@moneyzs786) May 29, 2019

Twitterati went gaga over MS Dhoni's action and took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts.

#dhoni thug life moment in warm up match against Bangladesh, stopping the bowler (Shabbir) in run up in 40th over, asking if he is sure of the field and then the bowler making a field change #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni @BCCI — Dheeraj Pershad (@djpershad) May 28, 2019

MS Dhoni now mentoring Bangladesh set their field #INDvBAN — Chandra Sekhar Das (@chsekhar1997) May 28, 2019

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul (108 off 99 balls) took the attack back to the opposition after early dismissals while Dhoni's free-spirited approach also got him a century (113 off 78 balls) as their 164-run stand powered India to 359 for 7 against a Bangladesh attack that went off the boil.

Bangladesh batsmen barring Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90), who added 120 runs for the third wicket, were never in charge.

They were all-out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

If Rahul and Dhoni were the biggest positives to have emerged from batting, Kuldeep Yadav (3/47 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/55 in 10 overs) also gained in much-needed confidence going into the tournament proper.

It was a walk in the park for India, whose pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled only 14 out of the 49.3 overs.