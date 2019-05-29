Home Sport ICC World Cup News

WATCH | MS Dhoni sets field for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up clash

Dhoni asked the fielder, who was standing in an awkward position, to move on the other side of leg-umpire.

Published: 29th May 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (File | AP)

By Online Desk

During his explosive innings of 113 from 78 balls against Bangladesh during India's second World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, MS Dhoni did the unthinkable. During the 40th over of the innings, former India skipper asked Bangladeshi spinner, Shabbir Rahman, to halt his bowling run-up and looked to have a problem with the fielder.

Dhoni asked the fielder, who was standing in an awkward position, to move on the other side of leg-umpire. The bowler also seemed to agree with Dhoni's move and change the fielder's position accordingly.

Twitterati went gaga over MS Dhoni's action and took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts.

 

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul (108 off 99 balls) took the attack back to the opposition after early dismissals while Dhoni's free-spirited approach also got him a century (113 off 78 balls) as their 164-run stand powered India to 359 for 7 against a Bangladesh attack that went off the boil.

Bangladesh batsmen barring Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90), who added 120 runs for the third wicket, were never in charge.

They were all-out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

If Rahul and Dhoni were the biggest positives to have emerged from batting, Kuldeep Yadav (3/47 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/55 in 10 overs) also gained in much-needed confidence going into the tournament proper.

It was a walk in the park for India, whose pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled only 14 out of the 49.3 overs.

