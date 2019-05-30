Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Google celebrates the start of Cricket World Cup 2019 with animated doodle

In the Doodle, a short video graphic is depicted in the Google logo.

Published: 30th May 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Google, on Wednesday celebrated the start of the Cricket World Cup 2019 by dedicating a 'Google Doodle'.

"Batter be ready, the Cricket World Cup starts today. Catch up on match dates by saying, 'Ok Google, show me the cricket World Cup schedule' #GoogleDoodle," Google India posted on Twitter.

In the Doodle, a short video graphic is depicted in the Google logo.

A bowler is seen delivering a ball which is then hit by a batsman and then caught by a fielder.

The opening ceremony was held on Wednesday in which a unique 60-second challenge was played. The competition was won by England as they scored 74 runs in one minute whereas India finished at the bottom as they scored just 19 runs.

Before the opening ceremony, all the skippers of the ten participating teams in the World Cup visited Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.

The first match of the World Cup will be played between South Africa and England at the Oval today.

Australia is the defending champion as they won the World Cup in 2015 and it is the first time since 1999 that World Cup is being played in England and Wales.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp