Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finally opens with England vs South Africa

England brings outstanding form from the last four years, including a 4-0 sweep of Pakistan in a one-day international series this month.

Published: 30th May 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II joins the captains of the teams taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup for a photograph in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, before a Royal Garden Party in London. (Photo | AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II joins the captains of the teams taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup for a photograph in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, before a Royal Garden Party in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: England and South Africa meet in the opening match of the 12th Cricket World Cup on what should be a bowl-first pitch at the Oval on Thursday.

England brings outstanding form from the last four years, including a 4-0 sweep of Pakistan in a one-day international series this month. The home side is the hot favourite to win its first World Cup title.

South Africa was also impressive in its most recent ODI series, a 5-0 rout of Sri Lanka at home in March. But the Proteas come in under the radar.

ALSO READ | Queen’s gambit: England's home advantage in World Cup 2019 title bid

England picked its lineup on Wednesday without revealing it to the public, leaving in doubt whether its fastest bowler, Mark Wood, will play after he injured his left ankle on the weekend.

South Africa is without veteran paceman Dale Steyn, but fellow fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have recovered from their own recent injuries and are expected to play.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
England South Africa cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp