ICC World Cup 2019: Best Windies so far

CHENNAI/NOTTINGHAM: They have been the Jack in the Box of world cricket since 2018.

Two years ago, even the now-deceased Paul wouldn’t have divined that West Indies will enter this World Cup without the “official punching bag” mantle; that’s now reserved for Sri Lanka. The soothsaying octopus wouldn’t have even been sure if they’d make the cut. But they’ve clawed their way through the Qualifiers. They made England cry in the longest format. They again made the ODI elite sniffle during the ensuing matches. No wonder Jason Holder’s swag seems to have found an upward curve; from champagne-chugging with a goody-goody face after that Test series win, to posing with extra confidence at the Buckingham Palace in the presence of his rival skippers and the Queen herself.

That perhaps can be boiled down to the presence of three men in their squad. Only the most outrageous punters of this world would have wagered their monies on two of those names being permanently etched for their current roster in England. The Universe Boss and Dre Russ are no longer just mercenary-ing their way to glory in T20 leagues. Chris Gayle’s been cradling the baby so much that the West Indies Cricket Board’s new brass couldn’t deny him a final World Cup hurrah. Andre Russell’s cross-court forehands during the last IPL made an equally compelling case, his regularly-bandaged wrist notwithstanding.

And then there’s the third, perhaps the man who’s going to be the batting lynchpin for West Indies during the next month and a half: Shai Hope. He was once the sole, shining silver lining in Tests for the Caribbean Men after pulling the proverbial rabbit out of the hat two years ago against a mighty England in Headingley. Now, Hope’s the man whose one half of the biggest opening stand in ODIs; a pivot around which a well-oiled West Indies batting line-up seems to be swivelling around in this format. It swivelled so much on Tuesday that New Zealand were left panting in Bristol during their warm-up clash.

“Well, yeah. Shai has been carrying some form for a long time in the limited-over format, and he’s really confident,” remarked Holder on Thursday, on eve of their opener against Pakistan on Friday. “I think he’s worked out pretty much his method of scoring in this format. As I say, it’s been very, very consistent; which as a group we’ve probably lacked in the recent past. So it’s really good to see a young batter stepping up and being as consistent as he has been and leading the charge for us.

“Obviously, we’ve got power around him and some other touch players. So I think we’ve got a really good mix in terms of our batting line-up. Shai has stood out in the recent past with his success. That’s just really down to the fact that he’s been consistent and working on the method of how he’s going to be successful in this format.”

The brutal muscling of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer. The murderous might of Gayle and Russell. The new-age approach of Darren Bravo. The lower-order pyrotechnics of Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Carlos Brathwaite. The sheet-anchoring amalgam of Hope holding all these parts together. This may not be as beastly as the God Mode in which Clive Lloyd and his merry band of marauders were in during the ‘70s and ‘80s, but you can’t fault your normal West Indies fan for getting the occasional pang of deja vu.

Holder and his men have already laid down their marker during the warm-ups. While the whole world was talking about how England are going to run/fly/dive/pole-vault past the half-a-thousand-run mark in this World Cup, West Indies blazed to the only 400-plus total in those clashes. And now, they’re up against Pakistan; speed at its very best, but one that sporadically oscillates between dangerous to dismally wayward. Beware Trent Bridge, that record of 481 is still 18 days away from its first anniversary.