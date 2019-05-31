Home Sport ICC World Cup News

David Warner will open if he is fully fit to play against Afghans: Justin Langer

Langer is still sweating over Warner's fitness but insisted that he will take no chances if the dashing opener is not 100 per cent fit.

Published: 31st May 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Australia captain Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch (L) with David Warner (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BRISTOL: In no mood to take any chances with David Warner, Australia coach Justin Langer said the left-handed opener will surely open the innings if he is fully fit to play in their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Langer is still sweating over Warner's fitness but insisted that he will take no chances if the dashing opener is not 100 per cent fit.

Warner is suffering from an injury to his glute muscle.

"He (Warner) was a bit sore on Wednesday. He's just a bit sore in his right glute. He is desperate to play, he'd love to play like all 15 players would," Langer said.

"He's jumping out of his skin, his energy is up and he's laughing a lot which is a good sign. He's really keen but we've got to make sure he can move, particularly in the field.

"We've got to make sure we don't aggravate it early in a long tournament. He will open the first game if he's fit," he said.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith, David Warner hungry as Australia launch campaign against Afghanistan

In case Warner is available, Langer will have to make a decision between Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh for the final spot in the Australian top order.

But if Warner is not fit, both Khawaja and March are expected to feature in the playing eleven.

Happy with the progress Australia has made in the last one year, Langer said the 0-5 drubbing in England was the wake-up call for the defending champions.

"Twelve months ago we came here and got beaten 5-0 by England. That was probably a wake-up call for where we were at. What I can say is I've been very proud of the progress of the players," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Justin Langer Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp