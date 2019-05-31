Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Tamim Iqbal faces injury scare ahead of World Cup clash against South Africa

Tamim, Bangladesh's batting mainstay, is expected to undergo a precautionary X-ray ahead of their game on Sunday.

Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh's' Tamim Iqbal (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Bangladesh's injury woes continued with opener Tamim Iqbal suffering a wrist injury while batting in the nets ahead of their opening World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval here on Sunday.

The experienced left-handed batsman was immediately rushed to the dressing room along with physio Thian Chandramohan after being hit on his left wrist during the practice session.

He is expected to undergo a precautionary X-ray.

"It's too early to say anything specific but we will have an X-ray and if there is a fracture, then he won't be available," selector Habibul Bashar said.

"But if that is not the case, then we can hope he will be available for the opening game."

Tamim is Bangladesh's batting mainstay, having played at the 2007 World Cup.

He played an important role by blasting two fifties during their tri-series ODI win in Ireland earlier this month.

Bangladesh is already sweating over the fitness of some of their key players such as Mohammad Saifuddin (recovering from a back problem), Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring), Mustafizur Rahman (calf) and Mahmudullah (shoulder).

Spin-allrounder Shakib Al Hasan had also suffered a back spasm recently but is likely to be fit for the opening match.

