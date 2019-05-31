Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Andre Russell's double strike leaves Pakistan in trouble

The 31-year-old right arm paceman bowled opener Fakhar Zaman for 22 in his first over and then had Haris Sohail caught behind off a sharp rising delivery for eight.

Published: 31st May 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Andre Russell (L) jumps in celebration with West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: All-rounder Andre Russell exposed Pakistan's fragile batting with two wickets in the space of 12 balls to give West Indies an early advantage in their World Cup clash at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Pakistan were struggling at 45 for three after the 10-over power-play.

Russell had figures of 2-4 in three overs.

West Indies captain Jason Holder earlier won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is making his World Cup debut for Pakistan. He missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups due to a five-year spot-fixing ban.

Imam-ul-Haq was the first batsman to be dismissed, caught behind the wicket by Shai Hope for two off the bowling of left-armer Sheldon Cottrell.

Russell then struck twice before Babar Azam (22) was caught by Hope off paceman Oshane Thomas to leave Pakistan struggling at 62-4 in the 14th over.

