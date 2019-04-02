58 days to World Cup: Corey Anderson, New Zealand's forgotten hero

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

Whenever we talk about New Zealand's semi-final win against South Africa at 2015 World Cup, it's Grant Elliot who comes to our mind. But while appreciating Elliot's 84 and Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum's 26-ball 59, we miss out on Corey Anderson's all-round performance.

A match that saw heartbroken South Africans in tears at the end of the game was played at Auckland, and affected by rain, reducing the match to 43-overs-side.

Proteas skipper AB de Villiers chose to bat after winning the toss but it didn't pay off as both the openers were sent back to the pavilion by Kiwi pacer Trent Boult with the score on 31.

Faf du Plessis anchored the innings and got into two important partnerships before Corey Anderson broke them both.

Anderson first had Rilee Russouw caught by Martin Guptill at backward point. Du Plessis was caught behind by Luke Ronchi on a delivery which was first given a wide. The decision was reviewed by the Kiwis and it was later overturned after some glove was found to have made contact with the ball.

Anderson claimed his third wicket by having David Miller caught behind but not before Miller had thrashed him for fours and sixes en route to an 18-ball 49. Though Anderson was the highest wicket-taker for Black Caps, he was also their most expensive bowler, leaking 72 runs in 6 overs.

Chasing a target of 298 from 43 overs, skipper McCullum went berserk against a Proteas attack that included Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and Vernon Philander. He thumped 18 off Philander's first over and another 25 off a Steyn over as New Zealand reached 71 in the first six overs.

McCullum raced to a 22-ball fifty but departed soon after for 59 and brilliant bowling from Morkel reduced the Kiwis to 149/4 with Anderson and Elliot at the crease.

The pressure on the batsmen was immense as they required 149 to win from 21.2 over but both the middle-order batsmen steadied the innings with a crucial 103-run partnership. Corey Anderson scored 58 of those runs in a 57-ball innings that included six boundaries and two maximums.

Anderson's knock was pivotal as it allowed Elliot to build his innings and finish the game off in style. With Anderson's dismissal, Elliot was left with 47 required off 30 deliveries.

Elliot lost another partner in Luke Ronchi before Daniel Vettori joined him. Twelve runs were required in the last over bowled by Steyn. Daniel Vettori hit a four off the third ball and gave the strike to Elliot off the very next delivery.

With five required off two deliveries, Steyn bowled a length ball. Elliot went deep in the crease and finished the game off with a hit over long-on.

The whole stadium erupted in joy except the Proteas who looked on in disbelief. It was the highest successful run-chase in the knockout stages of the World Cup.