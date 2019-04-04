56 days to World Cup: Mushfiqur ambushes India in the Windies

Bechu S By

Long before the Nagin dance, IPL glitz and Captain Cool finishes came a day of revolution in subcontinental cricket. While it was one of unexpected embarrassment and frustration for Indian fans, euphoria and belief embraced their counterparts from across the eastern border.

When a star-studded Indian side was humbled by three Bangladeshi batsmen at Port of Spain in the 2007 World Cup, the average age of the trio was just 18! Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were not among the country's biggest sporting icons yet, but just three promising youngsters who would go on to free the side of the "minnows" tag.

The three had contrasting roles to play in the "fairy tale" of which bundling out the Rahul Dravid-led Indians for 191 runs was just one part. While Tamim, the youngest of the three at 17, thumped a fearless 51 off 57 deliveries, setting the tone for the Bangla run chase, the 19-year-old Shakib did what he would continue to do for the rest of his career. After giving the opposition a hard time with the ball, he came back with the pads on and made 53 off 86 balls.

However, the standout batter for the Tigers was undoubtedly Mushfiqur, who showed character beyond his age to stay unbeaten against Zaheer Khan and co and saw his team through with nine balls to spare.

Mushfiqur, who was chosen over the more experienced Khaled Mashud, made 56 in 107 deliveries, spending over three hours at the crease. A splendid lofted shot over Harbhajan Singh's head to fetch a maximum and a textbook straight drive off Yuvraj Singh for a boundary were the best shots he played on the day, but the real punching above the weight was in his composure and desire for historic glory. He held the fort at one end while Tamim freely swung his willow, and later stitched a match-deciding 84-run stand with Shakib after two wickets fell in quick succession.

There was no sign of inexperience or stagefright from the little man, except for the single instance were he edged a Munaf Patel delivery to a long-haired MS Dhoni behind the wicket. If he had then known the harsh consequences awaiting his side in the near future, MSD would have made a better dive and completed the catch, instead of letting the ball spill through his gloves.

Mushfiqur scored only 24 runs from boundaries, including one through the covers that brought the curtains down on the game. The match provided a dose of self-belief for Bangladesh cricket and the Tigers have continued to roar ever since.



