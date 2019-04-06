54 days to World Cup: Kumar Sangakkara's record dismissals

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

It's one of the most difficult jobs on the cricket field, wicketkeeping requires focus and concentration throughout the innings. While a bowler can take some time off to rest after a spell, a keeper stays in the game every delivery.

From catching nicks, completing run-outs and stumpings to saving extra runs off wide deliveries, a wicketkeeper has to anticipate it all on the cricket field.

The task is even more strenuous when you have to bat up the order and Kumar Sangakkara is the epitome of wicket-keeper batsman who batted in the top-order and shouldered Sri Lanka's batting responsibilities alongside Mahela Jayawardene through most of his career.

The legendary southpaw holds the record for most dismissals in World Cup history having completed 41 catches and 13 stumpings. The 54 dismissals came in 36 World Cup innings averaging 1.5 dismissals per innings.

He started off brilliantly taking three catches and completing a stumping in his first match against New Zealand in 2003 World Cup. He ended the tournament with 17 dismissals making it his most successful outing at the quadrennial tournament.

His best achievement in a match has been four dismissals and he has done that three times, twice in 2003 and once in 2011. He finished the 2007 World Cup with 15 dismissals and followed it up with another 14 in 2011, both the times Sri Lanka played the finals and ended up on the losing side.

During his last outing in 2015, he managed only eight dismissals as the Lankans were knocked out in the quarterfinal stage. His 13 stumpings are a record in itself and with it, he is the most successful wicketkeeper in World Cup history.

He also holds the record of most dismissals in ODI having a hand in 482 wickets including 383 catches and 99 stumpings. Adam Gilchrist seconds him in both the World Cup and ODI with 52 and 472 dismissals.

India's MS Dhoni and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum are third on the World Cup list with 32 dismissals each but Dhoni has got them in 20 innings, while McCullum achieved it in 25 innings.

Along with his work behind the wicket, Sangakkara has been great with the bat in the World Cups, creating history during the 2015 World Cup with four consecutive centuries. He capped-off his World Cup career with 1770 runs at an average of 56.74 with five centuries from 35 innings.