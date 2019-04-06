Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

54 days to World Cup: Kumar Sangakkara's record dismissals

The legendary southpaw holds the record for most dismissals in World Cup history having completed 41 catches and 13 stumpings.

Published: 06th April 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kumar Sangakkara is seen behind the wickets as MS Dhoni bats on. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

It's one of the most difficult jobs on the cricket field, wicketkeeping requires focus and concentration throughout the innings. While a bowler can take some time off to rest after a spell, a keeper stays in the game every delivery. 

From catching nicks, completing run-outs and stumpings to saving extra runs off wide deliveries, a wicketkeeper has to anticipate it all on the cricket field. 

The task is even more strenuous when you have to bat up the order and Kumar Sangakkara is the epitome of wicket-keeper batsman who batted in the top-order and shouldered Sri Lanka's batting responsibilities alongside Mahela Jayawardene through most of his career.

The legendary southpaw holds the record for most dismissals in World Cup history having completed 41 catches and 13 stumpings. The 54 dismissals came in 36 World Cup innings averaging 1.5 dismissals per innings.

He started off brilliantly taking three catches and completing a stumping in his first match against New Zealand in 2003 World Cup. He ended the tournament with 17 dismissals making it his most successful outing at the quadrennial tournament. 

His best achievement in a match has been four dismissals and he has done that three times, twice in 2003 and once in 2011. He finished the 2007 World Cup with 15 dismissals and followed it up with another 14 in 2011, both the times Sri Lanka played the finals and ended up on the losing side. 

During his last outing in 2015, he managed only eight dismissals as the Lankans were knocked out in the quarterfinal stage. His 13 stumpings are a record in itself and with it, he is the most successful wicketkeeper in World Cup history. 

He also holds the record of most dismissals in ODI having a hand in 482 wickets including 383 catches and 99 stumpings. Adam Gilchrist seconds him in both the World Cup and ODI with 52 and 472 dismissals.

India's MS Dhoni and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum are third on the World Cup list with 32 dismissals each but Dhoni has got them in 20 innings, while McCullum achieved it in 25 innings.

Along with his work behind the wicket, Sangakkara has been great with the bat in the World Cups, creating history during the 2015 World Cup with four consecutive centuries. He capped-off his World Cup career with 1770 runs at an average of 56.74 with five centuries from 35 innings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Kumar Sangakkara World Cup Countdown World Cup 2015

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp