52 days to World Cup: Johnson classic stuns South Africa

Australia. Birmingham. 1999.

Arguably the three most painful words in the English language, if you ask any South African cricket fan. As one of the best sides in the tournament, South Africa suffered heartbreak in the semi-final of the 1999 World Cup at the hands of Australia, who went onto win the tournament in a one-sided final against Pakistan.

Their collapse against Australia and their ability to snatch a tie that resulted in their elimination from the jaws of victory became the stuff of legends. That was also the start of "c" word, which has come to be part and parcel of South Africa's performance at the biggest stage.

To think that all of that could have been avoided is probably what causes South Africa more heartache than anything else. And that sensational semi-final was the culmination of a chain of events that began in their final group game against Zimbabwe.

And while their collapse against Australia in the semi-final, their inability to defend 271 in their final Super Six game against Australia, all had a role in their exit, it could have all been quite different if it wasn't for an all-round performance from Neil Johnson, the heart and soul of the finest ODI side to emerge from Zimbabwe.

With 52 days to go before World Cup 2019, here's a look at that final group game between South Africa and Zimbabwe, where 52 apiece from Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener was no match an all-round performance from a former South Africa A player at Chelmsford.

After Zimbabwe won the toss, it was Johnson who got them off to a great start. His 76 comprised of some brutal hits and set the perfect platform for a big total. But after he was dismissed, the Proteas restricted Zimbabwe to 233/6 thanks to an on-fire Allan Donald.

234 shouldn't have been an insurmountable problem for a side that was unbeaten in the tournament until then. But Johnson wasn't done yet. After haunting the Proteas with the bat, he proceeded to do so with the ball as well. After he opened the floodgates, his new-ball partner, Heath Streak joined in and the pair ran through the top-order.

Johnson picked up the crucial wickets of Gary Kirsten, Jacques Kallis and captain Hansie Cronje to leave the Proteas in dire straits at 40/6.

That should have been game over for South Africa but again someone forgot to tell that to Pollock and Klusener, who did their best to make a game out of it.

Both scored 52 but it wasn't enough in the end as South Africa were bowled out for 185 as Zimbabwe stunned their neighbours and came on top by 48 runs.

That loss, courtesy of Neil Johnson's 76 and 3/27, proved to be the difference in the end of the tournament. Had the Proteas beaten Zimbabwe as many expected they would, they wouldn't have been eliminated in the semi-final after the tie.