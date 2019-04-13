47 days to World Cup: Slow and steady at the top

Srihari By

Long before the World Cup became a worldwide phenomenon, broadcast across the world and watched by billions, it was an afterthought.

The first two editions were the perfect example of this.

Both tournaments were done and dusted in two weeks and not the nearly two-month-long procession it is these days.

Despite taking place over two weeks, the games were played on 5 five days in the inaugural edition and on 7 days in 1979.

That meant that several games were played on the same day and it was impossible to follow every game, even if you wanted to. That meant that you missed out on some interesting quirks as and when they happened.

47 days to go to World Cup 2019, here's a look at two uncharacteristically slow knocks on 9 June 1979 in two stadiums by two openers, but only one of which resulted in a victory for their team.

On 9 June 1979, all eight teams taking part in the 1979 World Cup were in action in the opening round of fixtures. Australia were facing England at Lord's, Canada took on Pakistan in Leeds while in the other group, India squared off against defending champions West Indies at Birmingham and Sri Lanka were up against New Zealand in Nottingham.

After Michael Holding and Andy Roberts blew away India's batsmen, the defending champions only needed 191 to win. Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes came out to open and while the former showed some intent, Haynes was happy to take his time.

Haynes was in no hurry to knock the runs off and condemn India to a loss and by the time he was dismissed by Kapil Dev, his side was within touching distance of a win. But he only managed 47 from 99 balls (strike rate 47.47) and scored just two fours and a six.

Ultimately, Haynes' slow crawl made no difference as Windies won by nine wickets with 51 balls to spare.

Australia's Andrew Hilditch wasn't so lucky against England. Playing in only his second ODI, he came out to open with Rick Darling after England won the toss and elected to field.

The pair added 58 for the opening wicket before Darling was dismissed by Bob Willis for 25. After that, Hilditch just dug in and decided to hang around without worrying too much about the run rate.

Eventually, he was dismissed for 47 by Geoffrey Boycott. He scored just two fours in his long vigil at the crease, which lasted for more than two hours but still saw him score at a strike rate of just 43.

After he was dimissed, Australia lost the plot as they went from 97/2 to 159/9 in 60 overs. Four run-outs didn't help their cause as England easily got over the line with 77 balls and six wickets to spare.

It is almost impossible to see four group games of the World Cup being played on the same day in four different grounds, let alone two batsmen in those games, hitting 47 at a strike rate of under 50.