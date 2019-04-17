Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

43 days to go: Shoaib Akhtar steals show in Pakistan's heavy defeat

Shoaib Akhtar was not satisfied with the milestone and wanted more as he came out to bat as the number 11 with Craig White's three wickets putting Pakistan out of game at 80/9.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shoaib Akhtar plays a shot against England. (Photo | AFP)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

It's difficult to show a brave face and put up a show when all your teammates have given up and faded away. But Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar did just that against England at Cape Town during the 2003 World Cup group stage clash.

Needing 247 to win the match and improve their chances to qualify for the Super Six stage, the Pakistani batsmen struggled from the start with Shahid Afridi departing after smashing a six off Andrew Caddick.

Soon after, a young James Anderson ripped through the sub-continent batsmen and reduced them to 59/6 on a wicket that had almost nothing to offer the bowlers.

Pakistan was impressive in their bowling effort as they restricted England under 250, which was an under-par total on a wicket that gave very little or no assistance to the bowlers.

Barring Shoaib Akhtar, all Pakistani bowlers bowled tight lines and didn't let a flourish from Paul Collingwood (66 off 73 balls) take England over a psychologically advantageous 250 run mark.

But Shoaib Akhtar did not want to be kept out of the game and wanted it to be remembered for his record-breaking performances. First, he breached the 100-mile an hour mark bettering his own record of the fastest ball bowled in cricket with a delivery clocking 161.3 kmph (100.23 mph). 

The milestone ball was faced by English opener Nick Knight, who just nudged the ball away to square leg fielder without yielding any runs off it. However, Akhtar was most expensive bowler on the day giving away 63 runs from nine overs and only bagging the wicket of Michael Vaughan.

Akhtar apparently was not satisfied with it and wanted more as he came out to bat as the number 11 with Craig White's three wickets putting Pakistan out of the game at 80/9. But the scorecard didn't stop the Rawalpindi Express from putting up a show as he dismantled the English bowlers with some clean hits to the fence and some over it.

Shoaib Akhtar scored 43 runs off 16 balls before he was castled by Andrew Flintoff while backing away too much on the leg side, a tactic that worked for him during his short-innings.

The innings which was the Pakistani paceman's highest ever was also the highest score by a number 11 batsman in the history of World Cup. But even with his cameo, which included five fours and three sixes, the margin of the Pakistani defeat could only be reduced to 112 runs.

Shoaib Akhtar's performance on the day stood out and would be a memory that the paceman would cherish throughout his life.

With the loss, Pakistan were in a difficult situation as they had a must-win game to be played against India, which they eventually lost courtesy another Sachin Tendulkar excellence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar World Cup Countdown ICC Cricket World Cup 43 days to go

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp