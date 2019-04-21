Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

39 days to World Cup: Pakistan secure top spot after Sri Lanka annihilation

Wasim Akram and Imran Khan showed the world what would be the cornerstone of Pakistan's 1992 triumph.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Srihari
Online Desk

The beauty of having world-class all-rounders is that they are always available to contribute even on their off-day. While Wasim Akram has 502 ODI wickets and Imran Khan was a legendary skipper who led Pakistan to their maiden title, they were also top-notch all-rounders.

The duo showcased their all-round skills in the group game against Sri Lanka at Faisalabad in the 1987 World Cup. With 39 days to go to the World Cup 2019, let us take a look at their performances.

With four wins out of four, Pakistan could not have asked for a better start to the 1987 World Cup. They headed into their clash against a win-less Sri Lanka side looking to secure top spot in the group and progress to the semi-final.

There was no sense of complacency from Imran Khan's side after they won the toss and elected to bat first. The openers Rameez Raja and Mansoor Akhtar added a fifty partnership for the opening wicket. 

Although there was a mini-collapse saw Pakistan lose three wickets for 13 runs, Akram came in to bat and stabilised the innings. He scored a crucial run-a-ball 39 that included two fours and sixes apiece to help set the platform before he was dismissed.

While Saleem Malik continued to keep the scoreboard moving at one end, runs continued to flow at the other. First, it was an 18-ball 30 from Ijaz Ahmed and then came the Pakistan skipper.

Imran Khan smashed five fours and a six as he hit 39 off just 20 balls to push the Pakistan score even further. Thanks to those cameos and Malik's century, they posted 297/7.

In response, Imran and Wasim opened the bowling. The Pakistan skipper got the early breakthrough and set the ball rolling for his side. And despite fifties from Arjuna Ranatunga and Duleep Mendis, Sri Lanka were never really in the contest.

They eventually finished with 184/8 and lost by 113 runs as Pakistan registered their fifth successive win of the tournament.

However, Pakistan couldn't carry on after that as they lost their final group game to West Indies then lost the semi-final to Australia. However, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram were the stars in the next World Cup as they lifted the trophy for the first time courtesy of their all-round exploits.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup World Cup Countdown Pakistan cricket Wasim Akram Imran khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp