32 days to World Cup: Dwayne Smith's dream start silences critics

The convenor of selectors, Gordon Greenidge wasn't convinced. In the 20 games before the World Cup, the batting average was just 7 and the bowling average was 38.

But, then West Indies coach Benett King backed his potential and said that he was a match-winner. He was selected in the World Cup squad.

In the opening game of the 2007 World Cup against Pakistan, he made his tournament debut and produced an all-round match-winning effort that got the hosts off to the perfect start.

Dwayne Smith may not have had the most illustrious international career but on his World Cup debut, he silenced the critics, which included Greenidge, who was "not convinced" as he wasn't yet a "total player".

32 days to go before World Cup 2019, here's a look at Smith's dream debut, which included a 15-ball 32 and 3/36.

Pakistan won the toss and captain Inzamam-ul-Haq decided to send the hosts in to bat at Kingston. Chris Gayle was dismissed and then Shivnarine Chanderpaul dropped anchor and decided that it was time to steady the ship.

His 63-ball 19 and fifty partnership with Ramnaresh Sarwan set the stage for the hosts. Although Sarwan fell one shy of a fifty and was dismissed soon after Marlon Samuels got his and things were looking good for the batting side.

However, three wickets for 14 runs inside four overs brought Dwayne Smith to the crease at No.8 Although he only played a cameo, it was a crucial one as his 15-ball 32, which included three fours and two sixes saw him put on a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket in just 21 balls. That helped the hosts post 241/9.

In reply, Pakistan never got going as the new ball bowlers bowled brilliantly. But Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam-ul-Haq steadied things for them until Smith came into the attack and got rid of both in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

Despite Shoaib Malik's 54-ball 62, Pakistan never recovered after that as they were bundled out for 187 as Dwayne Bravo cleaned up the tail to cap off a memorable start for Windies' five debutants, especially the Man of the Match winner, Dwayne Smith.

Unfortunately for both West Indies and Smith, it didn't get much better than that. Although the hosts finished top of the group, they couldn't proceed beyond the Super 8 stage and the all-rounder managed just 17 runs and 1 wicket in the rest of the games he played in the tournament.