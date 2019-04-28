Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

32 days to World Cup: Dwayne Smith's dream start silences critics

The all-rounder repaid the faith shown in him by putting in a match-winning performance on his World Cup debut.

Published: 28th April 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

DR Smith

It was a complete performance on debut for Dwayne Smith | Twitter

By Srihari
Online Desk

The convenor of selectors, Gordon Greenidge wasn't convinced. In the 20 games before the World Cup, the batting average was just 7 and the bowling average was 38.

But, then West Indies coach Benett King backed his potential and said that he was a match-winner. He was selected in the World Cup squad. 

In the opening game of the 2007 World Cup against Pakistan, he made his tournament debut and produced an all-round match-winning effort that got the hosts off to the perfect start.

Dwayne Smith may not have had the most illustrious international career but on his World Cup debut, he silenced the critics, which included Greenidge, who was "not convinced" as he wasn't yet a "total player".

32 days to go before World Cup 2019, here's a look at Smith's dream debut, which included a 15-ball 32 and 3/36.

Pakistan won the toss and captain Inzamam-ul-Haq decided to send the hosts in to bat at Kingston. Chris Gayle was dismissed and then Shivnarine Chanderpaul dropped anchor and decided that it was time to steady the ship.

His 63-ball 19 and fifty partnership with Ramnaresh Sarwan set the stage for the hosts. Although Sarwan fell one shy of a fifty and was dismissed soon after Marlon Samuels got his and things were looking good for the batting side.

However, three wickets for 14 runs inside four overs brought Dwayne Smith to the crease at No.8 Although he only played a cameo, it was a crucial one as his 15-ball 32, which included three fours and two sixes saw him put on a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket in just 21 balls. That helped the hosts post 241/9.

In reply, Pakistan never got going as the new ball bowlers bowled brilliantly. But Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam-ul-Haq steadied things for them until Smith came into the attack and got rid of both in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

Despite Shoaib Malik's 54-ball 62, Pakistan never recovered after that as they were bundled out for 187 as Dwayne Bravo cleaned up the tail to cap off a memorable start for Windies' five debutants, especially the Man of the Match winner, Dwayne Smith.

ALSO READ | 48 days to World Cup: Daren Powell creates history at Grenada

Unfortunately for both West Indies and Smith, it didn't get much better than that. Although the hosts finished top of the group, they couldn't proceed beyond the Super 8 stage and the all-rounder managed just 17 runs and 1 wicket in the rest of the games he played in the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup World Cup Countdown West Indies Cricket Dwayne Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp