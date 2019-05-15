15 days to World Cup: Glenn McGrath's best figures demolishes Namibia

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Featuring in 39 matches, winning three out of four World Cups and grabbing record 71 wickets, Glenn McGrath's best outing with the ball was on February 27, 2003, against Namibia.

Australian skipper chose to bat after winning the toss. Matthew Hayden starred with the bat as he scored 73 ball-88 that included nine boundaries and three sixes.

He was given good support by Andrew Symonds and Darren Lehmann who scored 59 and 50 respectively to help Australia post an imposing 301 on the board. Namibia medium pacer Loius Burger was the pick of the bowlers as he returned figures of 3/39 in his 10 overs.

Chasing a big total, Namibia were struck in the first over by the legendary Glenn McGrath as he Jan-Berrie Burger caught at slips by Ponting. Morne Karge was McGrath's next victim as he had him caught behind by Adam Gilchrist. Gavin Murgatroyd was out for a duck as McGrath trapped him in front of the stumps reducing Namibia to 17/4 in 8.4 overs.

Danie Keulder, Louis Burger and skipper Deon Kotze were cleaned up in similar fashion as they were all caught behind to become McGrath's fourth, fifth and sixth scalps. Namibia were 45/6 before McGrath removed Deon and then knocked Bjorn Kotze's stumps over to return figures of 7/15 in seven overs.

The demolition saw him bowl four maiden overs in the process as McGrath achieved the best ever figures in a World Cup match bettering former West Indies bowler Winston Davis’ previous best figures of 7/51 in 1983.

McGrath may have got more wickets but Namibia were all-out for 45 runs as Andy Bichel ended the innings with two wickets off the last two balls of his first over. The innings ended in the 14th over to hand Australia a 256 run victory and an easy pathway into the Super Six stage of the 2003 World Cup.

It was a winning campaign for Australia as they defended the title by defeating India in the finals.

These figures of 7/15 are McGrath's best in the ODIs where he has 381 wickets in 250 matches at an average of 22.02.