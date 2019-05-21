WATCH | Nine days to World Cup: Hat-trick heroes

Srihari By

Across 11 editions of the World Cup, there have only been nine hat-tricks. It took until the 1987 World Cup before the first hat-trick was recorded and since then seven others have picked up a hat-trick.

From the historic hat-trick by India's Chetan Sharma to the last one by South Africa's JP Duminy in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, they all been memorable in their own way.

Nine days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at all the hat-tricks in World Cup history.

Chetan Sharma vs New Zealand (1987)

It all began with Chetan Sharma, who will go down in history as the first player to record a World Cup hat-trick. His effort came during India's final group game in 1987 in Nagpur.

He got rid of Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield, who were all bowled. His hat-trick restricted the Black Caps to 221/9 and India emerged victorious by nine wickets.

Saqlain Mushtaq vs Zimbabwe (1999)

12 years after the first one, Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq joined the list with one against Zimbabwe that sealed a comfortable win for Pakistan. Henry Olonga and Adam Huckle were both stumped while Pommie Mbangwa was trapped lbw.

Chaminda Vaas vs Bangladesh (2003)

It was a Valentine's Day special from Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas, who became the first player to take a hat-trick off the first three balls of an ODI.

Pietermaritzburg was the venue as Bangladesh's Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful and Ehsanul Haque perished to give the Sri Lankan seamer his hat-trick.

Brett Lee vs Kenya (2003)

Less than two weeks after Vaas' heroics, Australia's Brett Lee picked up a hat-trick against Kenya in Durban and made it the first World Cup with two hat-tricks. Kennedy Otieno, Brijal Patel and David Obuya were the victims.

Lasith Malinga vs South Africa (2007)

In the next edition, another Sri Lankan seamer made history. This time it was Lasith Malinga who became the first bowler to pick up four wickets in four balls in ODI history.

Shaun Pollock and Andrew Hall were both outfoxed by a slower ball before Jacques Kallis was caught behind to complete the hat-trick. After Makhaya Ntini's dismissal, he had four in four but it wasn't enough as the Proteas came out on top.

Kemar Roach vs Netherlands (2011)

The sixth bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick was Kemar Roach. He became the first West Indian to take a World Cup hat-trick after his exploits against the Netherlands that saw him dismiss Pieter Seelaar, Bernard Loots and Berend Westdijk.

Lasith Malinga vs Kenya (2011)

It was two World Cup hat-tricks in two days as Malinga became the first person to pick up two World Cup hat-tricks after his exploits against Kenya.

Tanmay Mishra, Peter Ongondo and Shem Ngoche were dismissed across two separate overs to help him create history.

Steven Finn vs Australia (2015)

Almost forgotten but a hat-trick nonetheless as Steven Finn became the first Englishman to take a World Cup hat-trick courtesy of his last-over exploits against Australia. Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Johnson were the victims that helped him go down in history.

JP Duminy vs Sri Lanka (2015)

The most recent hat-trick came during the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup. The all-rounder first got rid of Angelo Matthews before Nuwan Kulasekara was caught behind and Tharindu Kaushal was trapped lbw to help him become the first South African to claim a World Cup hat-trick.