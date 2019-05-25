Five days to World Cup: Five-star Australia reign supreme

Srihari By

Despite a slow start, taking until the fourth edition to claim their first title and waiting for another 12 years before their second, Australia have since been an unstoppable force in the World Cup.

No team has won more World Cups than Australia, who have claimed four of the last five titles and have become an unstoppable force in the biggest stage of them all.

Five days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at all of Australia's triumph.

World Cup 1987

Despite having mercurial talents in the first couple of editions, it needed the leadership of Allan Border for them to claim their maiden World Cup title.

And it took a team effort to get there. Openers David Boon and Geoff Marsh finished as the second and third leading run-getters in the tournament while Craig McDermott finished as the leading wicket-taker with 18.

Despite winning five of their group games, it was a close affair in the semi-final and the final but they got over the line against England at Eden Gardens to claim their maiden title.

World Cup 1999

It took 12 more years before Australia would taste World Cup success but this was far more convincing than the last time they did but not without a huge slice of luck.

Even though they finished second in their group, they lost to the two other teams that qualified for the Super Six stage. From there onwards, it was smooth sailing until the semi-final as they beat India, Zimbabwe and South Africa in convincing fashion.

In the semi-final, South Africa somehow managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and the game ended in a tie but Australia progressed before their one-sided win over Pakistan in the final as Shane Warne spun a web around the Men in Green.

World Cup 2003

If the previous two World Cups was a fair fight, this was the start of Australia's incredible domination. And they managed that without arguably the best bowler in the world in Shane Warne.

Despite not having the leading run-getter or leading wicket-taker in their side, Australia won all of their 11 matches and sailed through the tournament to become the first side to win three World Cups.

World Cup 2007

Just when it seemed as though Australia couldn't top what they did in 2003, they proceeded to do just that. And this time they did so from start to finish by dominating every aspect of the game.

Matthew Hayden finished as the leading run-scorer, Glenn McGrath meanwhile, walked away with the most wickets in the tournament and also the Man of the Series.

At the end of it all, Australia made it three successive World Cups, their fourth overall and also extended their World Cup unbeaten streak to 29.

World Cup 2015

After their incredible streak was ended in 2011, Australia bounced back at home to make it a five-star effort in 2015.

Although they got off to a slow start, winning just one of their first three games. They got back on track in sensational style.

They won the next six games, three in the group then three convincing wins in the quarter-final, semi-final and final to make it five World Cups for Australia.