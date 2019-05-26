Four days to World Cup: Tied in knots

Srihari By

Online Desk

Across the 11 editions of the World Cup, there has only ever been four tied games. And it wasn't until the 1999 World Cup that we got our first experience of a tied game at the World Cup.

With four days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at all the tied games at the tournament.

1999 World Cup semi-final: Australia vs South Africa

Undoubtedly the most memorable tied game in the history of the World Cup was also the first tied game in the tournament.

It was an incredible finish to an incredible game that had plenty of drama right from the start. After the Proteas won the toss and elected to field, they got off to the perfect start as a top-order collapse left Australia at 68/4. Then fifties from Steve Waugh and Michael Bevan steadied the ship but another lower-order collapse meant they were bowled out for 213.

In response, South Africa got off to a decent start but a top-order collapse of their own meant that they went from 48/0 to 61/4. Another middle-order recovery thanks to a fifty from Jacques Kallis and 43 from Rhodes, they got back on track.

With 53 needed off the last six overs, the Proteas need to push but lost Kallis to Warne and that brought Lance Klusener to the crease. With wickets falling at the other end, Klusener remained and kept knocking off the runs.

With needed off the last over, he hit two fours to start the over and with just a single needed off four balls, it looked straightforward. But then an incredible mix-up between Klusener and Allan Donald meant the latter was run-out and the match was tied.

But Australia progressed to the final as they finished higher in the Super Six stage and with that, the Chokers tag was born for South Africa.

2003 World Cup: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

The second tie and South Africa were involved once again this time at home. Needing a win to go through, South Africa were denied by rain and incorrect calculations.

After the end of the 44th over, a message was sent to Mark Boucher that the score to get was 229 at the end of the next over. With the drizzle getting progressively worse, Boucher scored a six to get the total to 229 off the penultimate ball of the 45th over before defending the last ball to ensure no wickets fell.

Unfortunately, his joy was short-lived as 229 was the score needed for a tie and delight turned into despair as the Proteas were knocked out courtesy of a tied game for the second World Cup running.

2007 World Cup: Ireland vs Zimbabwe

Ireland and Zimbabwe became the latest teams to be involved in a tied World Cup encounter during the 2007 edition. And this one was courtesy of another choke from an African nation.

After being put into bat, Jeremy Bray's unbeaten century helped Ireland post 221/9. In response, Zimbabwe were cruising to the target and at 203/5 in the 44th over, they had plenty of time to get there. But a lower order collapse meant that Zimbabwe needed nine off the last two overs.

A wicket maiden from Kevin O'Brien meant that nine was needed off the last over with Zimbabwe having just one wicket in hand. It all came down to a single needed off the last ball and a run-out meant the streak of an African nation being involved in a tie extended to three.

2011 World Cup: India vs England

For the fourth World Cup running, there was a tied game after none in the first six editions. This time it didn't involve an African nation and it was India and England who were involved in the encounter.

Despite a lower-order collapse that saw them lose their last five wickets for 11 runs in 11 balls, Sachin Tendulkar's century helped India post 338.

England were cruising to victory at 281/2 in the 43rd over before Zaheer Khan got rid of Ian Bell and Andrew Strauss in successive deliveries. That gave India some hope and that was raised even further as it came down to 14 needed off the last over with just two wickets in hand.

Munaf Patel came into bowl and despite conceding nine runs off the first three balls, he held his nerve and eventually the game was tied as England managed 338/8 in their 50 overs.