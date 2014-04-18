Blow to CSK, Bravo Suffers Shoulder Injury

PTI By

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during Kings XI Punjab's innings in their IPL match Friday.

Bravo took a tumble while fielding at point region in the 11th over to get himself injured.

He unsuccessfully tried to stop a switch hit by Glenn Maxwell off R Ashwin in the last delivery of the 11th over with a diving effort and injured his shoulder in the process.

The West Indian left the field and was reportedly taken to a local hospital to ascertain the seriousness of his injury.

The status of Bravo's injury is yet not known. He did not bowl during KXIP's run chase.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said after the match that Bravo was playing the match as a specialist batsman while adding that he was not offering excuses for his side's failure to defend the huge 205 for four to lose the match by six wickets.