No Centurion for Mumbai in Last 24 IPL Innings
By PTI | Published: 13th May 2014 09:54 AM |
Last Updated: 13th May 2014 09:54 AM | A+A A- |
Statistical highlights of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here.
- David Warner (297 at an average of 49.50 in nine matches) is the leading run-getter for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2014.
- Warner with his unbeaten 55 off 31 balls became the first Hyderabad batsman to post four fifties in the IPL 2014. Overall, he has recorded two centuries and 14 fifties in IPL.
- Mumbai Indians have emulated their biggest win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. They had defeated Sunrisers by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 13, 2013.
- Mumbai Indians have won three and lost six out of nine matches. They have won two and lost two out of four played against Sunrisers in the IPL - success % 50.00.
- Hyderabad (157/3) have registered their highest IPL total at Uppal, Hyderabad.
- Aaron Finch became the second Hyderabad batsman to aggregate 200 runs in the IPL 2014 - his aggregate being 263 (ave.32.87) in nine innings.
- Finch's splendid 68 off 62 balls is his second highest score in the IPL 2014. His superb unbeaten 88 off 53 balls is the highest individual innings by a Hyderabad batsman in the present competition.
- Finch's knock is his 25th innings of fifty or more in Twenty20 - two centuries and 23 fifties.
- Shikhar Dhawan's performance in the present tournament is just mediocre, aggregating 170 (ave.18.88) in nine innings without a half-century.
- Pragyan Ojha has recorded an economy rate of 8.65 - his wicket-tally being one (ave.199.00) in six games - the strike rate being 138.0.
- The leading wicket-takers in the IPL 2014 are - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (17 at 11.41 in nine matches), Lasith Malinga (15 at 14.86 in nine) and Mohit Sharma (15 at 16.20).
- Ambati Rayudu is the leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2014 - 277 (ave.30.77) in nine matches. He remains the only Mumbai batsman to amass 250 runs in the present edition of the IPL.
- Rayudu's second fifty (68 off 46 balls) in the IPL 2014 is his 10th in the IPL overall.
- Rayudu has got his fifth Man of the Match award in the IPL.
- Lendl Simmons (68 off 50 balls) has recorded his highest score - his first fifty in the IPL 2014. The said innings is his 15th fifty in Twenty20.
- Rayudu and Simmons have shared a stand of 130 for the second wicket - Mumbai Indians' first century partnership for any wicket in the IPL 2014. This partnership is the first century stand for Mumbai for any wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
- Mumbai had failed to post a century stand in their previous 24 innings in the IPL.